Acadians Eliminated by Franklin County 9-3 in State Senior Legion Tournament

The Trenton Acadians were eliminated by the Franklin County Flyers 9-3 in the State Senior Legion Baseball Tournament at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday, July 31st.

Franklin County scored 5 runs in the 2nd inning and the Acadians tried to chip away throughout the game but Franklin's 4 runs in the top of the 7th inning put the game out of reach.

Franklin County outhit Trenton 5-4.

For Trenton Jackson Barry started on the mound, going 1 inning and although he didn't allow a hit he gave up 4 runs, as he walked 8 batters and struck out 1. Logan Crowley came on and pitched 5.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, walking 5 and striking out 3. Haven Smith pitched the 7th inning, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, walking and striking out 1.

Trent Goss had a pair of singles for Trenton. Miles Palmer and Colin Sullivan each singled.

Dawson Curtis had a stolen base.

Brody Walsh started on the mound for Franklin County and went 4.1 innings allowing 3 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 8. Logan Dube closed the game, pitching the final 2.2 innings allowing 1 hit and striking out and walking 1.

Nolan Leso had a pair of singles. Hayden Durrell, Kaiden Pillsbury and Zak Koban each singled.

Brody Walsh , Leso and Tre Pease each had a stolen base.

With the elimination of Trenton, Franklin County advanced to the finals to play Quirk Motor City on Wednesday night.

