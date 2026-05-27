The Hampden Academy Broncos beat the Bangor Rams 5-2 on Wednesday night, May 27th in Bangor.

The game was scoreless through 4 innings and tied at 1-1 at the end of 5 innings. The Broncos scored 4 runs in the 6th to take a 5-1 lead. Bangor pushed across 1 run in the bottom of the 7th, but it wasn't enough.

Emma Tripp started in the circle for Bangor and went 5.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 4 and walking 3. Kaylee Folsolm came on in relief and took the loss, allowing 4 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned, striking out 3 and walking 1 in 2 innings.

Cat Facchini pitched a complete game for the Broncos. She allowed 5 hits and 2 runs, striking out 11 and didn't walk a batter.

Emma Tripp was 2-3 with a double and scored twice for Bangor. Annabelle Pierce had a double. Gabby Spreng and Charlotte Reed each singled.

Khloe Hellum swung the big bat for the Broncos. She was 3-3 with a pair of doubles. Mariah Coon was 2-3 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Facchini and Lolah Cowing each singled.

Bangor is now 6-8. They play on the road against the Camden Hills Windjammers on Friday, May 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy is 9-5. They play at Brewer on Friday, May 29th at 7 p.m.

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