In a game broadcast on Ticket TV the Old Town Coyotes beat Orono 8-2 on Cancer Awareness Day in Old Town. Orono was leading 2-1 until the Coyotes erupted for 7 runs in the 5th inning.

Arabel Milligan started in the circle for the Coyotes. She pitched 3.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, walking 1. Haley Sirois came on in relief and picked up the win, holding Orono hitless over the last 4.0 innings. She struck out 8 and walked 2.

Jillian Severance took the loss for the Riots. She allowed 11 hits and 8 runs, striking out 6.

Alyse Sapiel was 3-3 for Old Town with a pair of doubles, driving in 2 runs. Brianna Trimm, Lindsay Mockler and Natalie Fournier each had a double, with Trimm also having a single. Kylea Carroll had a pair of hits. Taylor Madden and Julia Reinzo each singled.

The Coyotes had 4 stolen bases. Reinzo, Carroll, Molly Albert and Fournier each swiped a bag.

For Orono Andrea Crocker had a double. Cara Dreher had a single. Delaney Terrill had a stolen base.

Old Town finishes the regular season with a 11-5 record. Orono finishes the regular season with a 6-10 record. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs.

Check out the photos from the game.