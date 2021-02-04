An Atypical February Of High School Sports

In years past, even 2020, the month of February brought the end of the high school basketball season and the start of the highlight of the Maine sports season with the high school basketball tournament as teams made their way toward the gold ball.

This year that is not going to happen, but there are still plenty of games going on, and a little bit more of a rivalry taste because of it, and there are some major milestones that could be reached.

We talked about those topics and more with Travis Lazarczyk of the Waterville Sentinel and Kennebec Journal about the status of the high school sports season and the obstacles being presented this year.

Listen back to our full conversation again.