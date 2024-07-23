Maine Mariners to be Sold to Dexter Paine

The Maine Mariners announced on Tuesday, July 23rd that Dexter Paine has reached agreement to purchase the team from Comcast Spectacor.

A native of North Conway, New Hampshire, and lifelong Boston Bruins fan, Dexter Paine has long been a leading voice in organized elite sports. Since 2021, he has served as a member of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee Board of Directors and is on both the boards of US Biathlon and United States Ski and Snowboard. He is actively involved in the Salt Lake City 2034 Olympic Winter Games bid, and currently serves as a member of the International Ski & Snowboard Federation (FIS) Council. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Paine Schwartz Partners, a private equity firm specializing in sustainable food chain investing.

Paine said in a press release

“The city of Portland and the great State of Maine have a rich and proud tradition of hockey. I could not be more excited about the next phase for this team and its outstanding fans. Portland holds a special place in my heart and some of my earliest hockey memories involve attending Mariners games. I am thrilled to be able to realize this life-long dream with a city and team that mean so much to me. I know first-hand the enthusiasm our fans have for the Mariners and am committed to doing everything I can to deliver for them and the team. I look forward to supporting our dedicated hockey operations staff and players as they work to create a sustainable winner with a style of play that our fans are proud and eager to support,”