Fort Kent's Austin Theriault narrowly missed winning his fourth straight ARCA Series race last night at Chicagoland Speedway. Christopher Bell passed him in a two lap green-white-checker finish for the win.

Theriault does expand his lead over his nearest competition for the ARCA Series driver championship to 375 points with just two races to go.

Bell, who is the NASCAR Truck Series points leader, took on fresh tires for the dash for win and it paid off.

Theriault's win streak of four consecutive wins is over but his streak of top-10 finishes continues. He has finished in the top-10 all 18 races this season.

The next race is at Kentucky Speedway on September 22nd.