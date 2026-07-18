UMaine Soccer Coach’s Show July 17 [VIDEO]

UMaine Soccer Coach’s Show July 17 [VIDEO]

October 2, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

UMaine Soccer Coach Scott Atherly joined Chris Popper on Friday July 17th. The Black Bears had just finished their 1st week of the Preparation/Transition Period, a 2-week period before the start of the official preseason. Coached Atherly talked about the Preparation/Transition Period, some of the new players who have joined the team, the World Cup and more!

The Maine Women's Soccer Regular Season Schedule was released on July 17th.

  • Wednesday August 12 at Rhode Island 7 p.m.
  • Thursday August 20 vs. Mercer 7 p.m.
  • Sunday August 23 vs. Sacred Heart 12 noon
  • Thursday, August 27 vs. Merrimack 7 p.m
  • Sunday August 30 at Colgate 1 p.m.
  • Thursday, September 3 vs. Army 7 p.m.
  • Thursday September 10 at Providence College 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 13 at Holy Cross 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 20 vs. Albany 12 noon
  • Sunday, September 27 vs. UMass Lowell 12 noon
  • Sunday, October 4 at Vermont 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 11 vs NJIT 12 noon
  • Sunday, October 18 at New Hampshire TBA
  • Thursday, October 22 at Bryant 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 25 vs. Binghamton 12 noon
  • Sunday, November 1 at UMBC 12 noon
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