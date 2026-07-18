UMaine Soccer Coach Scott Atherly joined Chris Popper on Friday July 17th. The Black Bears had just finished their 1st week of the Preparation/Transition Period, a 2-week period before the start of the official preseason. Coached Atherly talked about the Preparation/Transition Period, some of the new players who have joined the team, the World Cup and more!

The Maine Women's Soccer Regular Season Schedule was released on July 17th.

Wednesday August 12 at Rhode Island 7 p.m.

Thursday August 20 vs. Mercer 7 p.m.

Sunday August 23 vs. Sacred Heart 12 noon

Thursday, August 27 vs. Merrimack 7 p.m

Sunday August 30 at Colgate 1 p.m.

Thursday, September 3 vs. Army 7 p.m.

Thursday September 10 at Providence College 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 13 at Holy Cross 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 20 vs. Albany 12 noon

Sunday, September 27 vs. UMass Lowell 12 noon

Sunday, October 4 at Vermont 3 p.m.

Sunday, October 11 vs NJIT 12 noon

Sunday, October 18 at New Hampshire TBA

Thursday, October 22 at Bryant 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 25 vs. Binghamton 12 noon

Sunday, November 1 at UMBC 12 noon

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