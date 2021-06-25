Are The Celtics Changes Good Or Bad For The Franchise’s Future?

Jeremy Stevens of Celtics Blog thinks change is good and is far better than a full revamp of the organization with a widespread restructuring.

They did change the GM, and the head coach, and trade away the starting point guard, but there is still consistency, and according to reports Brad Stevens had more input on franchise decision making than some may have realized.

We also talk about how Ime Udoka will or could impact the Boston Celtics and how he already has ties and support to some players.

Getty Images

And this could let the role players know what their true role is, because Udoka spent seven years in the league as a role player.

You can listen to all of Jeremy's thoughts on these recent changes again here.