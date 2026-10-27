Flagg Scores 29 and Has Key Block to Lead Mavericks to 113-109 Win Over Heat [VIDEO]

Flagg Scores 29 and Has Key Block to Lead Mavericks to 113-109 Win Over Heat [VIDEO]

Megan Briggs, Getty Images

On Monday morning, Cooper Flagg was listed as doubtful for Monday night's game against the Heat. In the afternoon he was listed as probable. On Monday night, Cooper scored a double-double, finishing with a team-high 29 points, and dishing out 11 assists to lead the Mavericks to a 113-109 win over Miami.

Flagg played nearly 40 minutes and was 12-23 from the field, going 2-8 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a perfect 3-3 from the free throw line. He ripped down 6 rebounds, had 5 steals and 3 blocks including a crucial block in the final minute.

Check out his video highlights.

You can see Cooper in the post-game press conference. He begins answering questions at the 13:28 mark

Dallas is 2-2. They will host the Oklahoma Thunder on Wednesday, October 28th at 9:30 p.m. with the game being broadcast on ESPN.

Here Are All the Awards Maine's Cooper Flagg Won at Duke

Newport native Cooper Flagg had one of the best freshman seasons we have ever seen in college basketball. Here's a closer look at the awards the Duke forward won.

Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka

Filed Under: Cooper Flagg
Categories: National Basketball Association

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