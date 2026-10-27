On Monday morning, Cooper Flagg was listed as doubtful for Monday night's game against the Heat. In the afternoon he was listed as probable. On Monday night, Cooper scored a double-double, finishing with a team-high 29 points, and dishing out 11 assists to lead the Mavericks to a 113-109 win over Miami.

Flagg played nearly 40 minutes and was 12-23 from the field, going 2-8 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a perfect 3-3 from the free throw line. He ripped down 6 rebounds, had 5 steals and 3 blocks including a crucial block in the final minute.

Check out his video highlights.

You can see Cooper in the post-game press conference. He begins answering questions at the 13:28 mark

Dallas is 2-2. They will host the Oklahoma Thunder on Wednesday, October 28th at 9:30 p.m. with the game being broadcast on ESPN.