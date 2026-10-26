Cooper Flagg Upgraded to Probable Ahead of Monday Night’s Game
Good news for Cooper Flagg, the Dallas Mavericks and his legions of fans, as he has been upgraded to probable ahead of Dallas' game at Miami with the Heat.
He was originally listed as questionable for tonight's game, but was upgraded to probable after the morning shoot-around.
Monday night's game tips-off at 7:30 p.m.
Flagg's left shoulder was injured on a fragrant foul on Friday night, October 23rd in the Mavericks' 121-105 win over the Indiana Pacers.
Read More: Cooper Flagg Suffers Left Shoulder Injury In Dallas
Check back in the morning and we'll let you know if Cooper played and how he fared against the Heat!
Flagg Brothers Pro Camp at UMaine August 15
Cooper and Ace Flagg brought their Pro Camp to the University of Maine's New Balance Field House on Saturday, August 15th.
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper