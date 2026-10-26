Good news for Cooper Flagg, the Dallas Mavericks and his legions of fans, as he has been upgraded to probable ahead of Dallas' game at Miami with the Heat.

He was originally listed as questionable for tonight's game, but was upgraded to probable after the morning shoot-around.

Monday night's game tips-off at 7:30 p.m.

Flagg's left shoulder was injured on a fragrant foul on Friday night, October 23rd in the Mavericks' 121-105 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Read More: Cooper Flagg Suffers Left Shoulder Injury In Dallas

Check back in the morning and we'll let you know if Cooper played and how he fared against the Heat!