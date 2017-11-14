Ayala Awaits MVP Coach Award Decision [VIDEO]

The voting portion for the national Most Valuable Coach Award program has ended as of 1pm today and Foxcroft Academy wrestling and soccer coach Luis Ayala has received the highest percentage of votes (20%) among the 15 finalists.

Now it's up a panel of judges to pick the one high school coach in the nation who 'goes above and beyond to work hard for their communities'.

The MVP Coach Award program is sponsored by U.S. Cellular and Samsung. Ayala and 14 other coaches around the country have already earned $5,000 each for their schools by making it to the final round.

Coach Luis Ayala accepts $5,000 check for Foxcroft Academy / October 2017

Now, one coach will be selected to win a $50,000 community grant.

The winning coach will be determined by the highest combined total score based on judges’ evaluations and community votes we receive in this final phase of the Contest. In partnership with Samsung, we’ll honor the Most Valuable Coach with a $50,000 Community Grant. - U.S. Cellular MVP Coach Award Contest Rules

The panel of judges that will decide the national winner includes former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, former NBA player and now sportscaster Michael Cage and Emmy Award winning sportscaster Tony Caridi

Ayala is one of three Maine high school coaches up for the top award. James Danala from Mount Abram HS and Mike McGraw from Lewiston HS.

The national MVP Coach Award winner will be announced next Monday, November 20th.

For find out more on the award process, click here...