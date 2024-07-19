American Legion Senior Baseball North Zone Tournament [SCHEDULE]

The American Legion Senior Baseball regular season has come to an end, and the North Zone Tournament will begin on Friday night, July 19th.

Here are the Regular Season Final Standings.

Trenton Bangor Hampden Old Town-Orono Belfast

The North Zone Tournament will be played at Hampden Academy. The Tournament Schedule is

Game 1 Friday July 19th 7 p.m. 7/19 7pm

Belfast at Old Town

Game 2 Saturday July 20th 5 p.m.

Hampden at Bangor

Game 3 Saturday July 20th 7:30 p.m.

Winner Game 1 @ Trenton

Game 4 Sunday July 21st 5:00 p.m.

2 losing teams Home team is higher seed from regular season. This will determine the 3rd and 4th seeds for the State Tournament

Game 5 Sunday July 21 7:30 p.m.

2 winning teams, Home team is higher seed from regular season. This will determine the 1st and 2nd seeds for the State Tournament

The State Tournament will be played at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor beginning on July 27th.