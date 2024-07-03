Bangor Babes Start Season 9-0

The Bangor Babes, a member of the Greater Northeast Collegiate Baseball League, have started their season 9-0. The Babes, play their home games at Husson University.

The team features 3 players from Husson University, 1 Maine Black Bear, 2 players from Thomas College,1 player from Bowdoin, and a former Hampden Academy player.

The Bangor Babes are coached by Bangor native Trevor Delaite who pitched for the Maine Black Bears.

Tickets are just $5.00 and may be purchased HERE

You can view their Facebook Page Here and see upcoming promos

Upcoming home games in July include

Saturday July 6th vs. Sebago Slammin' Salmon - Doubleheader at 1 and 3:30 p.m.

Sunday July 7th vs. Old Orchard Beach Bugs 1 p.m.

Thursday July 11th vs. Augusta Surgin' Sturgeon Doubleheader at 3 and 6 p.m.

Friday July 19th vs. Augusta Surgin' Sturgeon 6 p.m.

Monday July 22nd vs. Gorham Lightning Doubleheader at 3 and 5:30 p.m.