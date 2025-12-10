Bangor Boy&#8217;s Basketball Team Beats Messalonskee 75-57 [STATS]

Bangor Boy’s Basketball Team Beats Messalonskee 75-57 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Boy's Basketball Team beat Messalonskee 75-57 on Tuesday night, December 9th at Red Barry Gymnasium as Bangor sank 10 3-pointers. .

The Rams led 23-20 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 46-25 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led by 10 points 51-41 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nate Grunkmeyer finished with 20 points to lead all scorers. Harry Fitzpatrick had 17 points and John Grunkmeyer and Daxton Gifford each had 10 points. Gifford had 3 3-pointers, while John Grunkmeyer and Harry Fitzpatrick each had 2 3's while Liam Vigue, Wyatt Chandler and Nate Grunkmeyer each had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 15-22 from the free throw line.

Messalonskee was led by Jeziah Stone with 16 points. Sean Achorn had 14 points and Anderson Arbone had 11 points. Messalonskee had 7 3-pointers with Stone draining 4 3's, and Arbone and Scout Engleright and Liam Allen each hitting 1 3-pointer. Messalonskeee was 8-16 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 2-0. They will travel to Bar Harbor to play the 2-0 MDI Trojans on Thursday, December 11th at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WDEA AM 1370, on our FREE downloadable APP, on WDEA Internet Radio and any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 6:15 p.m.

Messalonskee is now 0-2. They will host Lawrence on Thursday, December 11th at 7:30 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

1234T
Messalonskee Boys205161657
Bangor Boys2313152475

 

Box Score

Messalonskee

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Anderson Arbone113122
1Scout Engleright3-1--
3Liam Allen511--
4Jeziah Stone16-446
5Owen Parsons0----
10Graham Fitzsimmons0----
11Nick Korbet0----
12Wyatt Bucknam0----
14Sean Achorn146-26
22John Lacoste21---
23Peyton Kidd63--2
55Jeremy Conry0----
TOTALS57147816

Bangor

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Daxton Gifford10-312
2Wyatt Chandler92123
4Nathan Oâ€™Donnell0----
11Alex Tennett0---2
12Nate Grunkmeyer206156
14John Grunkmeyer1022-2
20Lucas Smith0----
22Parker Neale21---
24Liam Vigue511--
30Raiden Sudborough0----
32Dom Caso0----
34Harry Fitzpatrick172277
40Gavin Glanville-True0----
42Will Houghton21---
55Matt O'Connell0----
TOTALS7515101522
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Boys Basketball

More From 92.9 The Ticket