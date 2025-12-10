The Bangor Boy's Basketball Team beat Messalonskee 75-57 on Tuesday night, December 9th at Red Barry Gymnasium as Bangor sank 10 3-pointers. .

The Rams led 23-20 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 46-25 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led by 10 points 51-41 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nate Grunkmeyer finished with 20 points to lead all scorers. Harry Fitzpatrick had 17 points and John Grunkmeyer and Daxton Gifford each had 10 points. Gifford had 3 3-pointers, while John Grunkmeyer and Harry Fitzpatrick each had 2 3's while Liam Vigue, Wyatt Chandler and Nate Grunkmeyer each had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 15-22 from the free throw line.

Messalonskee was led by Jeziah Stone with 16 points. Sean Achorn had 14 points and Anderson Arbone had 11 points. Messalonskee had 7 3-pointers with Stone draining 4 3's, and Arbone and Scout Engleright and Liam Allen each hitting 1 3-pointer. Messalonskeee was 8-16 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 2-0. They will travel to Bar Harbor to play the 2-0 MDI Trojans on Thursday, December 11th at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WDEA AM 1370, on our FREE downloadable APP, on WDEA Internet Radio and any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 6:15 p.m.

Messalonskee is now 0-2. They will host Lawrence on Thursday, December 11th at 7:30 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Messalonskee Boys 20 5 16 16 57 Bangor Boys 23 13 15 24 75

Box Score

Messalonskee

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Anderson Arbone 11 3 1 2 2 1 Scout Engleright 3 - 1 - - 3 Liam Allen 5 1 1 - - 4 Jeziah Stone 16 - 4 4 6 5 Owen Parsons 0 - - - - 10 Graham Fitzsimmons 0 - - - - 11 Nick Korbet 0 - - - - 12 Wyatt Bucknam 0 - - - - 14 Sean Achorn 14 6 - 2 6 22 John Lacoste 2 1 - - - 23 Peyton Kidd 6 3 - - 2 55 Jeremy Conry 0 - - - - TOTALS 57 14 7 8 16

Bangor

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Daxton Gifford 10 - 3 1 2 2 Wyatt Chandler 9 2 1 2 3 4 Nathan Oâ€™Donnell 0 - - - - 11 Alex Tennett 0 - - - 2 12 Nate Grunkmeyer 20 6 1 5 6 14 John Grunkmeyer 10 2 2 - 2 20 Lucas Smith 0 - - - - 22 Parker Neale 2 1 - - - 24 Liam Vigue 5 1 1 - - 30 Raiden Sudborough 0 - - - - 32 Dom Caso 0 - - - - 34 Harry Fitzpatrick 17 2 2 7 7 40 Gavin Glanville-True 0 - - - - 42 Will Houghton 2 1 - - - 55 Matt O'Connell 0 - - - - TOTALS 75 15 10 15 22