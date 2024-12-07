Bangor Boys Hang on to Beat Portland 65-60 [STATS]

The Bangor Boys' Basketball Team led by 18 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter and withstood a furious Portland rally in the 4th Quarter to win the game 65-60 at Red Barry Gymnasium in the opening game for both sides in the 2024-25 season.

Bangor led 21-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 54-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor placed 4 players in double figures. John Grunkmeyer and Philip Bassett each had 14 points. Nate Grunkmeyer finished with 12 points and Harry Fitzpatrick had 11 points. The Rams drained 10 3-pointers in the game John Grunkmeyer drained 4 3-pointers. Liam Vigue had 3 3's, while Nate Grunkmeyer had 2 3's and Harry Fitzpatrick had 1 3-pointer. The Rams were a near-perfect 11-12 from the free throw line.

Portland was led by Lucas Legage with a game-high 16 points. Maddo Meas had 14 points. Portland had 4 3-pointers on the night. Legage had 2 3-pointers, while Devin Walker and Loic Ramazani had 1 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were 20-27 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 1-0 on the season and will host Oxford Hills on Tuesday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m.

Portland is 0-1 and will play at Scarborough on Tuesday, December 10th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Portland Boys 7 16 13 24 60 Bangor Boys 21 12 21 11 65

Box Score

Portland

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Loic Ramazani 8 2 1 1 3 4 Cordell Jones 0 0 - - - - Wyatt Day 0 0 - - - - Alex Martin 0 0 - - - - Lucas Legage 16 5 3 2 4 5 Maddox Meas 14 5 5 - 4 6 Daniel Ferrante 0 0 - - - - Cole Smith 0 0 - - - - Benilson Lumani 7 2 2 - 3 3 Quinn Derrig 0 0 - - - - Jack Brewer 2 1 1 - - - Ricardo Cango 6 1 1 - 4 5 Colin Haigh 0 0 - - - - Devin Walker 7 2 1 1 2 4 Cedar Conley 0 0 - - - - TOTALS 60 18 14 4 20 27

Bangor

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Wyatt Chandler 0 0 - - - - Philip Bassett 14 5 5 - 4 4 Matt Roggero 0 0 - - - - Nate Grunkmeyer 12 4 2 2 2 2 John Grunkmeyer 14 5 1 4 - - Lucas Smith 0 0 - - - - Parker Neal 0 0 - - - - Liam Vigue 9 3 - 3 - - Ethan Leavitt 0 0 - - - - Xzazyor Kelly 0 0 - - - - Harry Fitzpatrick 11 4 3 1 2 2 Gavin Glanville-True 0 0 - - - - Will Houghton 4 1 1 - 2 2 Matt O'Connell 1 0 - - 1 2 TEAM 0 0 - - - - TOTALS 65 22 12 10 11 12