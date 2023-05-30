TICKET TV: Bangor Rams visit Brewer Witches in Varsity Baseball
The Bangor Rams visit the Brewer Witches in varsity baseball on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. You may watch the game below.
Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
Tuesday, May 30, 7 pm, Bangor at Brewer baseball
Wednesday, May 31, 4:30 pm, MDI at Ellsworth baseball
*Subject to change
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
