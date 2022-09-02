The Brewer Witches visit the Bangor Rams in varsity football on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

The game will begin below at 7 PM from Cameron Stadium in Bangor. A replay of the game will be posted below after it is finished.

If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh your browser.

Here's the fall schedule:

Thurs 9/1/2022 4:30p Boys Soccer Mt. Ararat @ Brewer ⚽

Fri 9/2/2022 7:00p Football Brewer @ Bangor 🏈

Tues 9/6/2022 4:00p Girls Soccer Oxford Hills @ Brewer ⚽

Wed 9/7/2022 6:00p Boys Soccer Orono @ Old Town ⚽

Fri 9/9/2022 7:00p Football Old Town @ John Bapst 🏈

Tues 9/13/2022 TBA Boys Soccer Ellsworth @ John Bapst ⚽

Wed 9/14/2022 5:30p Boys Soccer Brewer @ Hampden ⚽

Fri 9/16/2022 7:00p Football Edward Little @ Brewer 🏈

Tues 9/20/2022 6:00p Girls Soccer Brunswick @ Bangor ⚽

Wed 9/21/2022 5:00p Girls Soccer Presque Isle @ Hermon ⚽

Thurs 9/22/2022 6:00p Boys Soccer Ellsworth @ Hermon ⚽

Fri 9/23/2022 7:00p Football Nokomis @ Old Town 🏈

Fri 9/23/2022 7:00p Football Lawrence @ Brewer 🏈

Wed 9/28/2022 4:00p Boys Soccer John Bapst @ Foxcroft ⚽

Thurs 9/29/2022 6:00p Girls Soccer Hermon @ Old Town ⚽

Fri 9/30/2022 7:00p Football Hampden @ Hermon 🏈

Tues 10/4/2022 4:00p Boys Soccer Mt. Blue @ Brewer ⚽

Thurs 10/6/2022 4:00p Girls Soccer Skowhegan @ Brewer ⚽

Fri 10/7/2022 6:00p Football Falmouth @ Brewer 🏈

Fri 10/7/2022 7:00p Football Mt. View @ Bucksport 🏈

Tues 10/11/2022 4:00p Girls Soccer Brunswick @ Brewer ⚽

Wed 10/12/2022 6:00p Boys Soccer Old Town @ Hermon ⚽

Thurs 10/13/2022 4:00p Boys Soccer Messalonskee @ Brewer ⚽

Fri 10/14/2022 7:00p Football Edward Little @ Bangor 🏈

Fri 10/14/2022 6:00p Football Messalonskee @ Brewer 🏈

Mon 10/17/2022 6:00p Boys Soccer Orono @ Bucksport ⚽

Tues 10/18/2022 6:00p Girls Soccer Hampden @ Bangor ⚽

