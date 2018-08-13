Bangor, Brewer Football Go To Work

Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket Photo

Bangor High School's new football coach is no stranger to Rams sports. Baseball coach David Morris spent his first day as new gridiron head coach today welcoming 57 players to training camp.

The football program has struggled in recent times. No wins over the past two years in the tough Class A North division.

The Rams will play an exhibition game vs Brewer on Friday, August 24th and then the regular season schedule below...

Boys' Fall Football - Varsity (2018 - 2019)
Bangor High School
Date/TimeEventLocation
1.Fri 8/31/18
07:00 PM		Bangor High School at Edward Little High SchoolWalton Field
2.Fri 9/7/18
07:00 PM		Windham High School at Bangor High SchoolBangor High School
3.Fri 9/14/18
07:00 PM		Deering High School at Bangor High SchoolBangor High School
4.Sat 9/22/18
01:00 PM		Bangor High School at Oxford Hills/BuckfieldGouin Athletic Complex
5.Fri 9/28/18
07:00 PM		Lewiston High School at Bangor High SchoolCameron Stadium
6.Fri 10/5/18
07:00 PM		Bangor High School at Portland High SchoolPortland High School
7.Sat 10/13/18
01:00 PM		Bangor High School at Massabesic High SchoolMassabesic High School
8.Fri 10/19/18
07:00 PM		Cheverus High School at Bangor High SchoolCameron Stadium
Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket Photo

Across the Penobscot River, the Brewer Witches football team under 5th year head coach Nick Arthurs went to work today. The Witches welcomed 46 players to camp in the morning session.

After two straight seasons of getting to the regional final, the Witches went 4-4 a year ago and lost in the semi-final round of the playoffs.

The Witches will host Bangor in the exhibition game August 24th. The regular season schedule is below...

Boys' Fall Football - Varsity (2018 - 2019)
Brewer High School
Date/TimeEventLocation
1.Fri 8/31/18
07:00 PM		Biddeford High School at Brewer High SchoolDoyle Field
2.Fri 9/7/18
06:30 PM		Brewer High School at Falmouth High SchoolFalmouth High School
3.Fri 9/14/18
07:00 PM		Brewer High School at Lawrence High SchoolLawrence High School
4.Fri 9/21/18
07:00 PM		Mt. Blue High School at Brewer High SchoolDoyle Field
5.Fri 9/28/18
07:00 PM		Brewer High School at Cony High SchoolCony High School
6.Fri 10/5/18
07:00 PM		Skowhegan Area High School at Brewer High SchoolDoyle Field
7.Fri 10/12/18
07:00 PM		Brunswick High School at Brewer High SchoolDoyle Field
8.Fri 10/19/18
07:00 PM		Brewer High School at Hampden AcademyHampden Academy

NOTE: Hear what coach Dave Morris and coach Nick Arthers have to say about their team's first day or work on the 'Morning Pitch Show' Tuesday morning at 6am on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket.

