Bangor, Brewer Football Go To Work

Bangor High School's new football coach is no stranger to Rams sports. Baseball coach David Morris spent his first day as new gridiron head coach today welcoming 57 players to training camp.

The football program has struggled in recent times. No wins over the past two years in the tough Class A North division.

The Rams will play an exhibition game vs Brewer on Friday, August 24th and then the regular season schedule below...

Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket Photo

Across the Penobscot River, the Brewer Witches football team under 5th year head coach Nick Arthurs went to work today. The Witches welcomed 46 players to camp in the morning session.

After two straight seasons of getting to the regional final, the Witches went 4-4 a year ago and lost in the semi-final round of the playoffs.

The Witches will host Bangor in the exhibition game August 24th. The regular season schedule is below...

Boys' Fall Football - Varsity (2018 - 2019)

Brewer High School Date/Time Event Location 1. Fri 8/31/18

07:00 PM Biddeford High School at Brewer High School Doyle Field 2. Fri 9/7/18

06:30 PM Brewer High School at Falmouth High School Falmouth High School 3. Fri 9/14/18

07:00 PM Brewer High School at Lawrence High School Lawrence High School 4. Fri 9/21/18

07:00 PM Mt. Blue High School at Brewer High School Doyle Field 5. Fri 9/28/18

07:00 PM Brewer High School at Cony High School Cony High School 6. Fri 10/5/18

07:00 PM Skowhegan Area High School at Brewer High School Doyle Field 7. Fri 10/12/18

07:00 PM Brunswick High School at Brewer High School Doyle Field 8. Fri 10/19/18

07:00 PM Brewer High School at Hampden Academy Hampden Academy

NOTE: Hear what coach Dave Morris and coach Nick Arthers have to say about their team's first day or work on the 'Morning Pitch Show' Tuesday morning at 6am on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket.