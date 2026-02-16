#1 Bangor Christian Girls Beat #8 Schenck 87-27 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Bangor Christian Girls Basketball Team beat #8 Schenck 87-27 on Monday afternoon, February 16th at the Cross Insurance Center in a Class D Quarterfinal.

The game was never in doubt at the Patriots rushed out to a 27-6 lead in the the 1t Quarter, and led 43-16 at the Half. Bangor Christian led 62-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Mary Allen led all scorers with 42 points, including 3 3-pointers. Annie Allen had 15 points for Bangor Christian, with 2 3-pointers. Maris Kowalski had 13 points with 3 3-pointers. The Patriots were 10-13 from the free throw line.

Harlee Sprague led the Lady Wolverines with 10 points including a pair of 3-pointers. Lidia Mararazzo and Ellora Peavy each had a 3-pointer.

Bangor Christian advances to the semifinals where they will face #4 Penobscot Valley in a Class D semifinal game to be played on Wednesday, February 18th at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1234T
Schenck Girls6107427
Bangor Christian Girls2716192587

 

Box Score

Schenck

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Shayenne Morrison0----
10Ella Osborne0----
11Kylee Farnham0----
15Addyson Freeman1--12
20Abigaile Hutchins42--2
22Lidia Matarazzo4-114
23Paisley Brackett0----
25Karleigh Freeman0----
34Rheia Booton0----
35Harlee Sprague1022--
42Hannah Ferguson0----
45Maddyann Austin1--12
50Alora Peavey721--
52Brooklyn McAvoy0----
55Ellora Peavey0----
TOTALS2764310

Bangor Christian

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Peyton Nash0----
1Mary Allen4214356
2Moriah Emerson0----
3Annie Allen154213
4Rivers Bradford61-44
10Addison Caldwell21---
11Carley Andrews21---
15Maris Kowalski1323--
24Caroline Walden21---
30Lyndsie Durost21---
33Reese Starbird3-1--
TOTALS872591013
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament

