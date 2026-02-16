#1 Bangor Christian Girls Beat #8 Schenck 87-27 [STATS]
The #1 Bangor Christian Girls Basketball Team beat #8 Schenck 87-27 on Monday afternoon, February 16th at the Cross Insurance Center in a Class D Quarterfinal.
The game was never in doubt at the Patriots rushed out to a 27-6 lead in the the 1t Quarter, and led 43-16 at the Half. Bangor Christian led 62-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Mary Allen led all scorers with 42 points, including 3 3-pointers. Annie Allen had 15 points for Bangor Christian, with 2 3-pointers. Maris Kowalski had 13 points with 3 3-pointers. The Patriots were 10-13 from the free throw line.
Harlee Sprague led the Lady Wolverines with 10 points including a pair of 3-pointers. Lidia Mararazzo and Ellora Peavy each had a 3-pointer.
Bangor Christian advances to the semifinals where they will face #4 Penobscot Valley in a Class D semifinal game to be played on Wednesday, February 18th at 11:30 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Schenck Girls
|6
|10
|7
|4
|27
|Bangor Christian Girls
|27
|16
|19
|25
|87
Box Score
Schenck
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Shayenne Morrison
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Ella Osborne
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Kylee Farnham
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Addyson Freeman
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|20
|Abigaile Hutchins
|4
|2
|-
|-
|2
|22
|Lidia Matarazzo
|4
|-
|1
|1
|4
|23
|Paisley Brackett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Karleigh Freeman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Rheia Booton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Harlee Sprague
|10
|2
|2
|-
|-
|42
|Hannah Ferguson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45
|Maddyann Austin
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|50
|Alora Peavey
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|52
|Brooklyn McAvoy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|55
|Ellora Peavey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|27
|6
|4
|3
|10
Bangor Christian
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Peyton Nash
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Mary Allen
|42
|14
|3
|5
|6
|2
|Moriah Emerson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Annie Allen
|15
|4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Rivers Bradford
|6
|1
|-
|4
|4
|10
|Addison Caldwell
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Carley Andrews
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Maris Kowalski
|13
|2
|3
|-
|-
|24
|Caroline Walden
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Lyndsie Durost
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Reese Starbird
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|87
|25
|9
|10
|13