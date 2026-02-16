The #1 Bangor Christian Girls Basketball Team beat #8 Schenck 87-27 on Monday afternoon, February 16th at the Cross Insurance Center in a Class D Quarterfinal.

The game was never in doubt at the Patriots rushed out to a 27-6 lead in the the 1t Quarter, and led 43-16 at the Half. Bangor Christian led 62-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Mary Allen led all scorers with 42 points, including 3 3-pointers. Annie Allen had 15 points for Bangor Christian, with 2 3-pointers. Maris Kowalski had 13 points with 3 3-pointers. The Patriots were 10-13 from the free throw line.

Harlee Sprague led the Lady Wolverines with 10 points including a pair of 3-pointers. Lidia Mararazzo and Ellora Peavy each had a 3-pointer.

Bangor Christian advances to the semifinals where they will face #4 Penobscot Valley in a Class D semifinal game to be played on Wednesday, February 18th at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Schenck Girls 6 10 7 4 27 Bangor Christian Girls 27 16 19 25 87

Box Score

Schenck

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Shayenne Morrison 0 - - - - 10 Ella Osborne 0 - - - - 11 Kylee Farnham 0 - - - - 15 Addyson Freeman 1 - - 1 2 20 Abigaile Hutchins 4 2 - - 2 22 Lidia Matarazzo 4 - 1 1 4 23 Paisley Brackett 0 - - - - 25 Karleigh Freeman 0 - - - - 34 Rheia Booton 0 - - - - 35 Harlee Sprague 10 2 2 - - 42 Hannah Ferguson 0 - - - - 45 Maddyann Austin 1 - - 1 2 50 Alora Peavey 7 2 1 - - 52 Brooklyn McAvoy 0 - - - - 55 Ellora Peavey 0 - - - - TOTALS 27 6 4 3 10

Bangor Christian