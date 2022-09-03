Bangor Girls and Hampden Academy Boys Win Opening Cross Country Meet at Bangor

The Bangor Girls and Hampden Academy Boys Cross Country Teams won the opening Cross Country Meet of the 2022 season at Bangor High School on Friday, September 2nd. Competing were teams from Bangor, Belfast, Brewer, Erskine Academy, Hampden Academy and MCI.

The Girls Team results were

Bangor - 17 Hampden Academy - 47 Brewer - 78

Bangor placed runners in the Top 4 spots with Sadie Harrow winning the race with a time o 20:39.90

The Boys Team results were

Hampden Academy - 20 Bangor - 51 Erskine Acaemy - 84 Brewer - 92

Hampden Academy had 5 of the Top 7 finishes. The race was won by the Bronco's Charlie Collins with a time of 17:07.39

Here are links to the full individual results. Girls and Boys

Get our free mobile app