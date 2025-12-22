The Bangor Girl's Basketball Team beat Brewer 53-33 on Monday, December 22nd at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor, as the Rams sank 9 3-pointers.

Bangor jumped out to a 9-6 lead and then led 23-12 at the end of the 1st Half and 36-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was paced by Lucy O'Donnell who finished with a game-high 22 points including 6 3-pointers. Avery Clark had 14 points with a 3-pointer. Emily Caulkins had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Dalaney Horr had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 10-14 from the free throw line.

Brewer was led by Olivia Gilmore who finished with 12 points. Madison O'Donnell had 11 points with a 3-pointer. The Witches were a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 5-1 and will play at Oxford Hills on December 27th at 11:30

Brewer is now 1-5 and will play at Edward Little on December 30th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the info.

Check out the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Girls 6 6 9 12 33 Bangor Girls 2025 9 14 13 17 53

Box Score

Brewer

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Abbie Flagg 0 - - - - 14 Carmen King 0 - - - - 15 Katrine Cheney 0 - - - - 20 Lilly Clark 0 - - - - 21 Jillian Ford 8 3 - 2 2 22 Olivia Gilmore 12 4 - 4 4 23 Gabby Chasse 2 1 - - - 35 Madison O'Donnell 11 4 1 - - TOTALS 33 12 1 6 6

Bangor

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Gabbie Roy 0 - - - - 4 Avery Clark 14 3 1 5 6 5 Lucy O'Connell 22 2 6 - - 10 Emily Caulkins 10 3 1 1 2 11 Clara Oldenburg 2 - - 2 4 12 Dalaney Horr 5 - 1 2 2 15 Daphne Derdowski 0 - - - - 20 Kaylee Folsom 0 - - - - 24 Avery Fullwood 0 - - - - 30 Kya Smith 0 - - - - TOTALS 53 8 9 10 14