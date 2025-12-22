Bangor Girls Beat Brewer 53-33 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Girl's Basketball Team beat Brewer 53-33 on Monday, December 22nd at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor, as the Rams sank 9 3-pointers.

Bangor jumped out to a 9-6 lead and then led 23-12 at the end of the 1st Half and 36-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was paced by Lucy O'Donnell who finished with a game-high 22 points including 6 3-pointers. Avery Clark had 14 points with a 3-pointer.  Emily Caulkins had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Dalaney Horr had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 10-14 from the free throw line.

Brewer was led by Olivia Gilmore who finished with 12 points. Madison O'Donnell had 11 points with a 3-pointer. The Witches were a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 5-1 and will play at Oxford Hills on December 27th at 11:30

Brewer is now 1-5 and will play at Edward Little on December 30th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the info.

Check out the stats

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Girls6691233
Bangor Girls 2025914131753

 

Box Score

Brewer

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Abbie Flagg0----
14Carmen King0----
15Katrine Cheney0----
20Lilly Clark0----
21Jillian Ford83-22
22Olivia Gilmore124-44
23Gabby Chasse21---
35Madison O'Donnell1141--
TOTALS3312166

Bangor

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Gabbie Roy0----
4Avery Clark143156
5Lucy O'Connell2226--
10Emily Caulkins103112
11Clara Oldenburg2--24
12Dalaney Horr5-122
15Daphne Derdowski0----
20Kaylee Folsom0----
24Avery Fullwood0----
30Kya Smith0----
TOTALS53891014
Categories: Articles

