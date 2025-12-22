Bangor Girls Beat Brewer 53-33 [STATS]
The Bangor Girl's Basketball Team beat Brewer 53-33 on Monday, December 22nd at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor, as the Rams sank 9 3-pointers.
Bangor jumped out to a 9-6 lead and then led 23-12 at the end of the 1st Half and 36-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor was paced by Lucy O'Donnell who finished with a game-high 22 points including 6 3-pointers. Avery Clark had 14 points with a 3-pointer. Emily Caulkins had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Dalaney Horr had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 10-14 from the free throw line.
Brewer was led by Olivia Gilmore who finished with 12 points. Madison O'Donnell had 11 points with a 3-pointer. The Witches were a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line.
Bangor is now 5-1 and will play at Oxford Hills on December 27th at 11:30
Brewer is now 1-5 and will play at Edward Little on December 30th at 4 p.m.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the info.
Check out the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Brewer Girls
|6
|6
|9
|12
|33
|Bangor Girls 2025
|9
|14
|13
|17
|53
Box Score
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Abbie Flagg
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Carmen King
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Katrine Cheney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Lilly Clark
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Jillian Ford
|8
|3
|-
|2
|2
|22
|Olivia Gilmore
|12
|4
|-
|4
|4
|23
|Gabby Chasse
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Madison O'Donnell
|11
|4
|1
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|33
|12
|1
|6
|6
Bangor
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Gabbie Roy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Avery Clark
|14
|3
|1
|5
|6
|5
|Lucy O'Connell
|22
|2
|6
|-
|-
|10
|Emily Caulkins
|10
|3
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Clara Oldenburg
|2
|-
|-
|2
|4
|12
|Dalaney Horr
|5
|-
|1
|2
|2
|15
|Daphne Derdowski
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Kaylee Folsom
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Avery Fullwood
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Kya Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|53
|8
|9
|10
|14