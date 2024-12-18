Bangor Girls Beat Lewiston 57-29 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Girls Basketball team beat Lewiston 57-29 on Tuesday, December 18th at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.

Bangor led 18-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 29-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 43-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Rams were led by Avery Clark with 13 points. Ayzlynn Gifford had 12 points. Dalaney Horr had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 2-6 from the free throw line.

Lewiston was led by Bailey Tardiff-Mochler with 13 points while Ella Beaudoin had 10 points. The Blue Devils were 3-9 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Tadiff-Mochler had 3 3-pointers, while Beaudoin had 2 3's and Bailey Toderico had 1 3-pointer.

Bangor is now 3-1. They will host Cheverus on Friday, December 20th at 6 p.m.

Lewiston is now 0-4. They will host Nokomis on Saturday, December 21st at 3 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the information.

Box Score

Lewiston

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jaedalyn Jackson0----
Jasmine Wood0---2
Ella Beaudoin1022--
Ezabella Kelly0----
Jaleigh Wright0----
Joana Almeida0----
Saamiya Aden1--12
Bailey Tardiff-Mochler131325
Bailey Toderico511--
Harlee Gasser0----
Bailey Jordan0----
TOTALS294639

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Georgie Stephenson0----
Gabbie Spreng0----
Gabbie Roy31-12
Avery Clark136-14
Lucy O'Connell21---
Kali Snowden0----
Dalaney Horr931--
Ayzlynn Gifford126---
Clara Oldenburg0----
Emily Caulkins42---
Ava Syphers84---
Emily Adams63---
TOTALS5726126

