Bangor Girls Beat Lewiston 57-29 [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball team beat Lewiston 57-29 on Tuesday, December 18th at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.

Bangor led 18-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 29-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 43-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Rams were led by Avery Clark with 13 points. Ayzlynn Gifford had 12 points. Dalaney Horr had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 2-6 from the free throw line.

Lewiston was led by Bailey Tardiff-Mochler with 13 points while Ella Beaudoin had 10 points. The Blue Devils were 3-9 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Tadiff-Mochler had 3 3-pointers, while Beaudoin had 2 3's and Bailey Toderico had 1 3-pointer.

Bangor is now 3-1. They will host Cheverus on Friday, December 20th at 6 p.m.

Lewiston is now 0-4. They will host Nokomis on Saturday, December 21st at 3 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the information.

Box Score

Lewiston

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jaedalyn Jackson 0 - - - - Jasmine Wood 0 - - - 2 Ella Beaudoin 10 2 2 - - Ezabella Kelly 0 - - - - Jaleigh Wright 0 - - - - Joana Almeida 0 - - - - Saamiya Aden 1 - - 1 2 Bailey Tardiff-Mochler 13 1 3 2 5 Bailey Toderico 5 1 1 - - Harlee Gasser 0 - - - - Bailey Jordan 0 - - - - TOTALS 29 4 6 3 9

Bangor

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Georgie Stephenson 0 - - - - Gabbie Spreng 0 - - - - Gabbie Roy 3 1 - 1 2 Avery Clark 13 6 - 1 4 Lucy O'Connell 2 1 - - - Kali Snowden 0 - - - - Dalaney Horr 9 3 1 - - Ayzlynn Gifford 12 6 - - - Clara Oldenburg 0 - - - - Emily Caulkins 4 2 - - - Ava Syphers 8 4 - - - Emily Adams 6 3 - - - TOTALS 57 26 1 2 6

