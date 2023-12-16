Bangor Girls Defeat Windham 51-31 [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team beat the Windham Eagles 51-31 at Red Barry Gymnasium at Bangor High School on Friday, December 15th.

Bangor led 12-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-13 at the Half. The Rams were on time 41-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Avery Clark with 20 points. Mimi Quinn had 11 points. The Rams had 2 3-pointers, both by Dalaney Horr. Bangor was 13-20 from the free throw line.

Windham was led by Mackenzie Delenski with 10 points. Mallory Muse had 9 points. Windham had 4 3's on the night, 3 by Mallory Muse and 1 by Bri Duarte. Windham was 3-12 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 3-0. They will host Hampden Academy on Tuesday, December 19th at 6:30 p.m.

Windham is now 0-3. They will host Gorham on Tuesday, December 19th at 5:30 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Get our free mobile app

Nominations for Week 2 are being accepted through Sunday, December 17th. Please send your nominations via email to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 17th for the Week December 11th-16th. We will then announce the nominations on Monday December 18th. You'll be able to vote once per day December 18th-21st with the Week 2 Winter High School Athlete of the Week being announced on Friday, December 22nd.

LIne Score

1 2 3 4 T Windham Girls 4 9 8 10 31 Bangor Girls 12 19 10 10 51

Box Score

Windham

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mallory Muse 9 - 3 - - Denali Mismat 0 - - - - Bella Vassoler 0 - - - - Mackenzie Delenski 10 4 - 2 8 Addie Caiazzo 0 - - - - Addie Caiazzo 0 - - - - Kendra Eubanks 0 - - - - Marley Jervais 4 2 - - 2 Bri Duarte 3 - 1 - - Stella Jarvais 5 2 - 1 2 Chloe Delewski 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 31 8 4 3 12

Bangor

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Gabbie Spreng 0 - - - - Carley Andrews 0 - - - - Avery Clark 20 6 - 8 9 Lucy O'Connell 0 - - - - Gabby Roy 1 - - 1 2 Kali Snowden 0 - - - - Dalaney Horr 9 1 2 1 2 Clara Oldenburg 4 2 - - - Emily Caulkins 0 - - - - Gabby Raymond 0 - - - - Jaycee Thomas 0 - - - - Mimi Quinn 11 4 - 3 5 Ava Syphers 2 1 - - - Emily Adams 4 2 - - 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 51 16 2 13 20