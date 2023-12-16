Bangor Girls Defeat Windham 51-31 [STATS]
The Bangor Girls Basketball Team beat the Windham Eagles 51-31 at Red Barry Gymnasium at Bangor High School on Friday, December 15th.
Bangor led 12-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-13 at the Half. The Rams were on time 41-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor was led by Avery Clark with 20 points. Mimi Quinn had 11 points. The Rams had 2 3-pointers, both by Dalaney Horr. Bangor was 13-20 from the free throw line.
Windham was led by Mackenzie Delenski with 10 points. Mallory Muse had 9 points. Windham had 4 3's on the night, 3 by Mallory Muse and 1 by Bri Duarte. Windham was 3-12 from the free throw line.
Bangor is now 3-0. They will host Hampden Academy on Tuesday, December 19th at 6:30 p.m.
Windham is now 0-3. They will host Gorham on Tuesday, December 19th at 5:30 p.m.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats
LIne Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Windham Girls
|4
|9
|8
|10
|31
|Bangor Girls
|12
|19
|10
|10
|51
Box Score
Windham
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Mallory Muse
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Denali Mismat
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bella Vassoler
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mackenzie Delenski
|10
|4
|-
|2
|8
|Addie Caiazzo
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addie Caiazzo
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendra Eubanks
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marley Jervais
|4
|2
|-
|-
|2
|Bri Duarte
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Stella Jarvais
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Chloe Delewski
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|31
|8
|4
|3
|12
Bangor
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Gabbie Spreng
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Carley Andrews
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Avery Clark
|20
|6
|-
|8
|9
|Lucy O'Connell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabby Roy
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Kali Snowden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dalaney Horr
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Clara Oldenburg
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Emily Caulkins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabby Raymond
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jaycee Thomas
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mimi Quinn
|11
|4
|-
|3
|5
|Ava Syphers
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Emily Adams
|4
|2
|-
|-
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|51
|16
|2
|13
|20
