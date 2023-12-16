Bangor Girls Defeat Windham 51-31 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team beat the Windham Eagles 51-31 at Red Barry Gymnasium at Bangor High School on Friday, December 15th.

Bangor led 12-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-13 at the Half. The Rams were on time 41-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Avery Clark with 20 points. Mimi Quinn had 11 points. The Rams had 2 3-pointers, both by Dalaney Horr. Bangor was 13-20 from the free throw line.

Windham was led by Mackenzie Delenski with 10 points. Mallory Muse had 9 points. Windham had 4 3's on the night, 3 by Mallory Muse and 1 by Bri Duarte. Windham was 3-12 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 3-0. They will host Hampden Academy on Tuesday, December 19th at 6:30 p.m.

Windham is now 0-3. They will host Gorham on Tuesday, December 19th at 5:30 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

LIne Score

1234T
Windham Girls4981031
Bangor Girls1219101051

 

Box Score

Windham

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mallory Muse9-3--
Denali Mismat0----
Bella Vassoler0----
Mackenzie Delenski104-28
Addie Caiazzo0----
Addie Caiazzo0----
Kendra Eubanks0----
Marley Jervais42--2
Bri Duarte3-1--
Stella Jarvais52-12
Chloe Delewski0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS3184312

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Gabbie Spreng0----
Carley Andrews0----
Avery Clark206-89
Lucy O'Connell0----
Gabby Roy1--12
Kali Snowden0----
Dalaney Horr91212
Clara Oldenburg42---
Emily Caulkins0----
Gabby Raymond0----
Jaycee Thomas0----
Mimi Quinn114-35
Ava Syphers21---
Emily Adams42--2
TEAM0----
TOTALS511621320

 

