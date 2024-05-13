Hampden Academy Remains Unbeaten with 3-2 Win Over Edward Little

The Hampden Academy Broncos scored the winning run on an error as Josh Lorenzo came home to give Hampden Academy a 3-2 walk-off win over the Edward Little Red Eddies on Monday night, May 13th.

Kaysen Wildman pitched a complete game for the Broncos. He allowed 8 hits and 2 runs, both earned, while striking out 4 and walking 3.

Lorenzo, batting 9th and playing 3rd base was 2-2 with a double and scored all 3 runs for the Broncos.

Garrett McLeod and Colin Peckham each had 2 singles for Hampden Academy. Peckham drove in 2 runs. Andrew Cote and TJ Llerena had a single

For Edward Little Owen Scott was the tough-luck loser. He allowed 9 hits, 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 7 and walked 2.

Breccan Albert was 2-3, driving in 2 runs for Edward Little. Brooks Beaudry has 2 hits. Eli St. Laurent, Peyton Dyer, TJ Kramarz, and Owen Scott each singled.

Hampden Academy is now 10-0. They will play at Skowhegan on Wednesday, May 15th at 4:30 p.m.

Edward Little is now 4-7. They will host Brewer on Wednesday May 15th at 4 p.m.

