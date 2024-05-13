Bucksport Softball Pounds Out 20 Hits Beating Mount View 15-2

The Bucksport Lady Bucks pounded out 20 hits as they beat Mount View 15-2 in Thorndike on Monday, May 13th.

Lexi Raymond was 3-6, with a double, driving in 5 runs. Jetta Shook was 3-5 with a pair of triples. Natalie Simpson was 3-3, driving in 3 runs. Alivia Shute was 2-4 and Emma Clement was 2-2.McKenzie Giroux had a double. Sam Cyr, Lily Chiavelli, Jayden Tripp, Brie Rotella, Marina Keenee and Allie Hanscom singled.

Marina Keene started in the circle for Bucksport. She pitched 1 inning, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, both earned, walking 2. Simpson came on in relief pitching the final 6 innings, allowing 4 hits and struck out 7, while walking 3.

Payton Munro was in the circle for the Mustangs. She gave up 20 hits and 15 runs, all earned, striking out 2 and walking 5.

Madison Bennett had a pair of hits for Mt. View. Devin Cartier, Bailey Cartier, Emily Richards, and Olivia Turner singled.

Bucksport is now 9-1 They host Sumner on Wednesday, May 15th at 4:30 p.m.

Mt. View is now 2-8. They will play at Washington Academy on Wednesday, May 15th at 2 p.m.

