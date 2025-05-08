The Bangor Girls Lacrosse Team traveled up to Houlton on Wednesday, May 7th, coming home with a 18-6 win over the Shiretowners.

Scoring for Bangor were

Annie Phillips -1 goal

Kiersten Daigle - 5 goals

Emma Webster - 1 goal

Bella Gallant - 3 goals

Ainsley Goodwin - 2 goals

Maggie Cyr - 2 goals

Izzy Fagone - 1 goal

Rylee Junkins - 1 goal

Kristen Luc -2 goals

Thanks to Kiersten Daigle for the scorers.

Bangor is now 5-1. They will play at Mt. Blue on Friday, May 9th at 4 p.m.

Houlton is 1-5. They will play at Camden Hills on Saturday, May 10th at 1 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting is open thru Friday night, May 9th at 11:59 p.m. You can vote once per hour per device.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 5-- May 10. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 11th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 12th -15th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 16th.

Get our free mobile app