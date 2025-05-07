Congratulations to the following High School Athletes who were nominated for the Spring Week 3 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week.

Lane Carmichael - Presque Isle Baseball - Struck out 7 and picked up the win against Houlton, allowing 2 walks and 5 hits.

- Struck out 7 and picked up the win against Houlton, allowing 2 walks and 5 hits. Dawson Curtis - Ellsworth Baseball - Hit a home run for the lone run in Ellsworth's 1-0 win over Hermon. He pitched a complete game striking out 9, didn't walk a batter and allowed 4 hits.

- Hit a home run for the lone run in Ellsworth's 1-0 win over Hermon. He pitched a complete game striking out 9, didn't walk a batter and allowed 4 hits. Liv Clark - Greely Girls' Lacrosse - As a goalie she had a 72.7% save rate in their 5-3 win over York with 8 saves and 2 ground balls

- As a goalie she had a 72.7% save rate in their 5-3 win over York with 8 saves and 2 ground balls Brooklyn Decker - Penquis Valley Girls' Track and Field - Finished 1st in the Shot Put and Discus Throw in the Orono Meet on May 2.

- Finished 1st in the Shot Put and Discus Throw in the Orono Meet on May 2. Ryan Edgecomb - Brewer Boy's Lacrosse - Scored 6 goals including his 100th career point on May 3rd.

- Scored 6 goals including his 100th career point on May 3rd. Cat Facchini - Hampden Academy Softball - Struck out 20 against Bangor in 9 innings, throwing 191 pitches and 117 strikes. She also went 2-5 at the plate. Against Lewiston she was 2-5 with 3 RBIs including a 2-run homer.

- Struck out 20 against Bangor in 9 innings, throwing 191 pitches and 117 strikes. She also went 2-5 at the plate. Against Lewiston she was 2-5 with 3 RBIs including a 2-run homer. Izzy Fagone - Bangor Girls Lacrosse - Had a hat trick with 3 goals and then went into goal for a 15-0 win over Edward Little

- Had a hat trick with 3 goals and then went into goal for a 15-0 win over Edward Little Kiera Gabric - Hampden Academy Softball - Against the Northern Maine Champion Oxford Hills Vikings she was 1-3 with 2 RBIs, 4 stolen bases and scored 2 runs to help beat Oxford Hills 4-3

- Against the Northern Maine Champion Oxford Hills Vikings she was 1-3 with 2 RBIs, 4 stolen bases and scored 2 runs to help beat Oxford Hills 4-3 Caleb March - Hampden Academy Boy's Track and Field - Finished 1st in the 100 Meter, 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash in the Orono Meet on May 2.

- Finished 1st in the 100 Meter, 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash in the Orono Meet on May 2. Jillian Severance - Orono Softball - Had 4 hits including a home run and double, driving in 4 runs. She struck out 12 not allowing a run in the win over Central

- Had 4 hits including a home run and double, driving in 4 runs. She struck out 12 not allowing a run in the win over Central Kassie Snowman - MCI Softball - She pitched 2 games winning both, one game a 1-hitter. She struck out 21 and at the plate had 5 singles and 5 RBIs

- She pitched 2 games winning both, one game a 1-hitter. She struck out 21 and at the plate had 5 singles and 5 RBIs Ethan Walsh - Fort Fairfield Boy's Track and Field - Finished 1st in the 400 Meter Dash, Long Jump and broke the school and facility record finishing 1st in the High Jump with a height of 6'7".

Voting will be open until Friday night, May 9th at 11:59 p.m. You can vote once per hour per device.

The winner will join Jalynn Williams from Bangor High School's Girls' Track and Field Team the Week 2 winner and Bucksport High School's Mya Gray who was the Week 1 winner

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 4 are now open for performances May 5-- May 10. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 11th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 12th -15th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 16th.

