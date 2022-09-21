Bangor Girls’ Soccer Battles to 2-2 Draw with Brunswick

The Bangor Girls' Soccer Team and the Brunswick Dragons battled to a 2-2 tie at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Tuesday night, September 20th. It was Bangor's 4th consecutive draw.

Bangor received goals from Ashley Schultz on a banana corner kick that curled into the Brunswick net, and from Emmie Streams.

Brunswick goals were scored by Alexis Morin and Molly Tefft.

The game was broadcast by Ticket TV. You can watch the replay HERE

Bangor is now 2-0-4. The Rams will host the Brewer Witches on Thursday, September 22nd at 6 p.m. at Cameron Stadium.

Brunswick is now 4-0-1. They play at Camden Hills against the Windjammers on Saturday, September 24th at 2 p.m.

