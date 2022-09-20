Week 3 Fall Season – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!

Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 3 (September 12-18) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees

Noah Alexander - Brewer High School (Golf) - Noah was the low round medalist, with scores of 39 at Hermon Meadow Golf Course on September 12th and September 15th.

Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth High School (Girl's Soccer) - Elizabeth had 2 goals and an assist in the Eagles' tie with John Bapst on September 14 and a goal and an assist in the win over Foxcroft Academy on September 16th.

Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy (Cross Country) - For the 2nd consecutive week Charlie set a course record, winning the Cross Country Meet. On September 17th he set a course record at Saxl Park in Bangor with a time of 16:05.89 beating the previous record by a little over 15 seconds.

Bryce Connor - Dexter High School (Football) - Bryce had 214 yards rushing on 18 carries. He passed for 316 yards. He scored 4 rushing touchdowns and passed for 3 touchdowns. He had 3 2-point conversions, 2 passing, 1 rushing and had 14 tackles on defense in Dexter's 58-44 win over Houlton

KM Fairbrother - Hermon High School (Golf) KM had a hole in one on the 3rd hole at Hermon Meadow Golf Course on September 15th.

Allie Flagg - Brewer High School (Field Hockey) - Allie scored a Hat Trick in Brewer's 4-0 win over the Hampden Broncos on September 15th.

H annah Ford - MDI High School (Girls' Soccer) Hannah had a Hat Trick in MDI's 1st win of the season, a 5-1 win over GSA on September 13th

Gary Glidden - Hermon High School (Football) - Gary had 31 carries for 232 yards, 4 rushing touchdowns and 2 receptions. Defensively he had 2 tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass deflection in Hermon's 38-36 win over Oceanside.

Emma McCarthy - Houlton High School (Girls' Soccer) - Emma had 2 shutouts in goal for the Shiretowners. Houlton beat Mattanawcook Academy 4-0 on September 12th and Ft. Kent 1-0 on September 15th. She's yet to be scored on in 4 games this season.

Rylee Speed - Central High School (Girls Soccer) . Rylee scored 12 goals in 2 games this week, as Central won 9-0 and 13-0

Grady Vanidestine - Brewer High School (Boys' Soccer) - Grady recorded his 3rd shutout in goal and helped lead the Witches to a 2-0 record in the week with a 1-0 win over Hampden Academy and 5-1 win over Skowhegan.

Brenda Vazquez - Sumner High School (Volleyball) - Sumner split a doubleheader with Jonesport-Beals on September 16th. Serving Brenda was 11-12 with 5 aces in 1st match and 19-20 with 7 aces in the 2nd match

The winner will join Week 1's winner - Delaney Carr from Hermon High School and Week 2's winner - Madden White from Nokomis High School.

You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Best of luck to everyone! Have a great season!

