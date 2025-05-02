Congratulations to Bangor High School's Jalynn Williams who was voted as the 92.9 The Ticket's Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week.

Williams who competes on the Bangor Girls Track and Field Team won the 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash and Long Jump at the Brewer Meet and was the number 1 vote getter in voting online April 28-May 1.

Congratulations to all the Week 2 Nominees. They were

Kiersten Daigle - Bangor Girls Lacrosse - Scored 2 goals and her 100th career point in game against Lewiston and then a hat-trick with 3 goals against Lewiston

Williams now joins Bucksport High School's Mya Gray who was voted as the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances April 28- May 3. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 4th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 5th -8th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 9th.

