Bucksport’s Mya Gray Voted Week 1 Spring Sport’s Season High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Bucksport High School's Mya Gray who was voted 92.9 The Ticket's High School Athlete of the Week for Week 1 of the Spring Sports Season!

We had great nominations and they included

Addison Atherton - Ellsworth Girls Track and Field - Finished 1st in the Javelin throwing 105-02, nearly 17 feet further than her closest competitor.

Voting was open Monday - Thursday, April 21-24.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 2 are now open for performances April 21-26. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, April 27th. Voting for Week 2 will take place April 28- May 1st with the winner being announced on Friday, May 2nd.

