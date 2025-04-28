Voting is Open for the Spring Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to the following High School Athletes who were nominated for the 92.9 The Ticket Spring Week 2 High School Athlete of Week for performances April 23rd -26th.

We need to give a special shout-out to Orono Baseball Players Jack Brewer and Zach Ryder. According to Orono Athletic Director Mike Archer

Had to share this story because we don't celebrate these kinds of happenings enough. On Wednesday, the varsity baseball team traveled to Blue Hill for our season opener against the GSA Eagles. Upon arrival, long time field maintenance manager and assistant coach, Billy Gray, was working on the field. A side note to this story is that the GSA AD and myself got our signals mixed on the official start time and needless to say, the Riots arrived in PLENTY of time to get ready. (I own it.). Noticing that Coach Gray had a lot of work that needed to be done, Orono seniors Jack Brewer and Zach Ryder, took the initiative to go out and help Bill load about twenty piles of grass into the bucket on his tractor to make sure the field was ready for the pregame. Bill Gray and Coach Kane are two of the best people one could ever meet. They were extremely appreciative of the help from the boys. Random acts of kindness go along way in this world. We need more of this in our lives. Thank you Jack and Zach for recognizing that you could make a difference that day. Your efforts were greatly appreciated.

Here are this week's nominees

Kiersten Daigle - Bangor Girls Lacrosse - Scored 2 goals and her 100th career point in game against Lewiston and then a hat-trick with 3 goals against Lewiston

Teanne Ewings - Houlton Track and Field - She won the 1600 Meter Runa and 3200 Meter Run at the Old Town Meet

Cat Facchini - Hampden Academy Softball - She had 10 strikeouts, allowing 1 hit and 1 unearned run with 2 walks in a 5-inning game. At the plate she was 2-2 with 2 RBIs

Ian Friend - Mattanawcook Academy Boys Track and Field - He won the Shot Put and Javelin Throw at the Old Town Meet

Kiera Gabric - Hampden Academy Softball - In 2 games She had 1 home run, 3 doubles, 1 stolen base and 3 singles scoring 5 runs and driving in 5 runs

Ella Johnson - Hermon Girls Track and Field - Won the 200 Meter Dash and 300 Meter Hurdles at the Old Town Meet.

Cayden Karam - Bangor Baseball - The freshman picked up the win in his 1st High School baseball game, throwing 3 hitless innings in relief striking out 4 and walking 1. Went 2-3 at the plate with a double.

Olivia Ketch - Old Town Girls Track and Field - She won the Shot Put and Discus Throw at the Old Town Meet

Blake Littlefield - Brewer Baseball - Threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts and walked 2, allowing 2 hits in Brewer's 2-0 win over Oxford Hills. Threw 88 pitches, 54 strikes.

Olivia Lizzotte - Old Town Girls Track and Field - She won the 100 Meter Dash and Javelin Throw at the Old Town Meet

Kyeria Morse - Oxford Hills Softball - Threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 5 inning game going 4-4 at the plate with 2 doubles and triple. Then fanned 10 in her next game, walking 1, while going 3-3 at the plate with 2 doubles.

Liam O'Neill - Woodland Baseball - Struck out 8 walking 2 and allowing 1 unearned run in 6 innings. At the plate he was 2-3 driving in 2 runs.

Devonte Riopelle - Caribou Boys Track and Field - He won the 200 Meter Dash and Pole Vault at the Old Town Meet

Natalie Simpson - Bucksport Softball - Struck out 10 walking 2 and allowed 4 hits, 1 unearned run going 1-3 with a double and RBI in 1st game and struck out 14

Aubrey Shaw - Hampden Academy Softball - Went 3-4 with 2 doubles driving in 4 runs in the game against Mt. Ararat

Evelyn Stevenson - Maranacook Girls Track and Field - She won the 100 Meter Hurdles, 300 Meter Hurdles and High Jump in the Maranacook Meet.

Lucy Veilleux - Old Town Girls Track and Field - She won the Long Jump and Triple Jump at the Old Town Meet

Ethan Walsh - Fort Fairfield Boys Track and Field - He won the 400 Meter Dash and Long Jump at the Old Town Meet

Jalynn Williams - Bangor Girls Track and Field - Won the 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash and Long Jump at the Brewer Meet.

Voting is now open, and will remain so until Thursday night, May 1st at 11:59 p.m. YOU CAN VOTE ONCE PER HOUR. We will announce the winner on Friday, April 25th. Good luck to all!

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances April 28- May 3. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 4th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 5th -8th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 9th.

