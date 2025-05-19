Voting is open now for the 92.9 The Ticket Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week. There are 20 athletes looking for your vote!

Voting will be open until Thursday night, May 22nd at 11:59 p.m. You can vote once per hour per device

Lily Alley - Ellsworth Softball - Batted .375 on the week with 2 singles and a grand slam, while throwing out 6 runners attempting to steal as catcher.

- Batted .375 on the week with 2 singles and a grand slam, while throwing out 6 runners attempting to steal as catcher. Jackson Barry - Ellsworth Baseball - Pitched a 5-inning perfect game, striking out 8 in a 10-0 win over Presque Isle.

- Pitched a 5-inning perfect game, striking out 8 in a 10-0 win over Presque Isle. Jake Bassie - Bangor Boys Track & Field won 2 events, finishing 1st in the shot put and discus throw in the Bangor Meet on May 17

won 2 events, finishing 1st in the shot put and discus throw in the Bangor Meet on May 17 Joseph Bennett - MDI Boys Track & Field won 2 events, finishing 1st in the Shot Put and Discus Throw in the MDI Meet.

won 2 events, finishing 1st in the Shot Put and Discus Throw in the MDI Meet. Jesse Booker - Bangor Christian Boys Track & Field , finishing 1st in the 110 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles in the MDI Meet.

, finishing 1st in the 110 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles in the MDI Meet. Sophia Chase - Bangor Girls Track & Field won 3 events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Hurdles, 300 Meter Hurdles and Long Jump in the Bangor Meet on May 17

won 3 events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Hurdles, 300 Meter Hurdles and Long Jump in the Bangor Meet on May 17 Seneca Haney - MDI Girls Track & Field won 2 events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Dash and Pole Vault at the MDI Meet

won 2 events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Dash and Pole Vault at the MDI Meet Connor Kedzierski - Bucksport Boys Track & Field won 2 events, finishing 1st in the 800 Meter Run and 1600 Meter Dash in the MDI meet

won 2 events, finishing 1st in the 800 Meter Run and 1600 Meter Dash in the MDI meet Caleb March - Hampden Academy Boys Track & Field won 2 events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash in the MDI meet.

won 2 events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash in the MDI meet. Max Morrow - Caribou Boys Track & Field won 3 events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, and 400 Meter Dash in the Bangor Meet on May 17.

won 3 events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, and 400 Meter Dash in the Bangor Meet on May 17. Ella O'Connell - MDI Girls Track & Field won 2 events, finishing 1st in the 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash

won 2 events, finishing 1st in the 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash Lexi Raymond - Bucksport Softball - Went 4-4 driving in 4 runs, and stealing 3 bases against Sumner

- Went 4-4 driving in 4 runs, and stealing 3 bases against Sumner Madison Rose - Bucksport Girls Track & Field won 2 events finishing 1st in 100 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles in the MDI Meet.

won 2 events finishing 1st in 100 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles in the MDI Meet. Natalie Simpson - Bucksport Softball threw a 1-hitter against Mattanawcook Academy striking out 13 and walking 1.

threw a 1-hitter against Mattanawcook Academy striking out 13 and walking 1. Haley Sirois - Old Town Softball threw a 1-hitter against Orono facing just 22 batters striking out 12.

threw a 1-hitter against Orono facing just 22 batters striking out 12. Ripley Strout - Narraguagus Boys Track & Field won 3 events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash in the MDI Meet

won 3 events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash in the MDI Meet Amelia Vandongen - MDI Girls Track & Field won 3 events, finishing 1st in the 800 Meter Run, Long Jump and Triple Jump in the MDI Meet

won 3 events, finishing 1st in the 800 Meter Run, Long Jump and Triple Jump in the MDI Meet Lauren Vanidestine - Brewer Girls Track & Field won 2 evets, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Dash and the Triple Jump.in the Hampden Meet on May 16

won 2 evets, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Dash and the Triple Jump.in the Hampden Meet on May 16 Emma Webster - Bangor Girls Lacrosse - Scored 5 goals against MCI/Nokomis on May 14th

- Scored 5 goals against MCI/Nokomis on May 14th Jalynn Williams - Bangor Girls Track & Field won 2 events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash

Vote Below

Voting will be open until Thursday night, May 22nd at 11:59 p.m. You can vote once per hour per device.

The winner of Week 5 will join Bangor Christian's Jude Keezer from the Boy's Track & Field Team, the Week 4 Winner, Liv Clark from Greely Girls' Lacrosse the Week 3 Winner, Jalynn Williams from Bangor High School's Girls' Track and Field Team the Week 2 winner and Bucksport High School's Mya Gray who was the Week 1 winner

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 19-- May 24. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 25th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 26th -29th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 30th.

Get our free mobile app

;