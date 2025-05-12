Congratulations to the 24 High School Athletes who were nominated for the Spring Week 4 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week.

Mary Allen - Central Girl's Track & Field - Finished 1st in the 100 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles in the Foxcroft Academy Meet on May 5th

Jake Bassi - Bangor Boy's Track & Field - Finished 1st in the Shot Put and Discus Throw at the Bangor Meet on May 9th

Jesse Booker - Bangor Christian Boy' Track & Field - Finished 1st in the Javelin Throw, 110 Meter and 300 Meter Hurdles in the Foxcroft Academy Meet on May 5th

Sora Bukoski - Ellsworth Girls Track & Field - The freshman came in 1st for the 300 Meter Dash and 1600 Meter Run at the Ellsworth Meet. Her time of 5:52 in the 1600 Meter Run qualifies her for the States.

Carina Castagna - Leavitt Girls Track & Field - Had 3 1st place finishes at the Skowhegan Meet on May 8th. Finished 1st in the 100 Meter Dash, 100 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles

Sophia Chase - Bangor Girls' Track & Field - Finished 1st in the 100 Meter Hurdles and Long Jump at the Bangor Meet on May 9th

Thomas Coolidge - GSA Boy's Track & Field - Finished 1st in the 800 Meter Run, in the 1600 Meter Run and Pole Vault in the Ellsworth Meet on May 8th

Kiersten Daigle - Bangor Girls' Lacrosse - Scored 5 goals in the Ram's 18-6 win over Houlton

Addison Elliott - Hampden Academy Girls' Track & Field - Finished 1st in the 800 Meter Run and 1600 Meter Run at the Old Town Meet on May 9th

Isaiah Ervin - Houlton Boy's Lacrosse - Had 3 goals and 3 assists in the Northern Maine Moose win over John Bapst

Kiera Gabric - Hampden Academy Softball - Was 4-5 at the plate, scoring 3 runs and drove in 2 runs with 2 stolen bases in the win over MDI

Rowan Gagne - GSA Boy's Track & Field - Finished 1st in the 100 Meter and 200 Meter Dash in the Ellsworth Meet on May 8th

Jasmine Hall - Foxcroft Academy Girls' Track & Field - Finished 1st in the Shot Put and Discus Throw in the Foxcroft Academy Meet on May 5th

Andrew Henaghen - Hampden Academy Boy's Track & Field - Finished 1st in the Long Jump and Javelin Throw at the Old Town Meet on May 9th

Alexis Heretakis - Foxcroft Academy Girl's Track & Field - Finished 1st in the 100 Meter Dash and Long Jump in the Foxcroft Academy Meet on May 5th

Kyle Johnson - Bangor Baseball - Pitched 7.1 innings striking out 9 and walking 2, allowing 6 hits and 1 run against Ellsworth. At the plate was 2-3 with a double and drove in 1 run

Jude Keezer - Bangor Christian Boy's Track & Field - Finished 1st in the 400 Meter Dash and 1600 Meter Run in the Foxcroft Academy Meet on May 5th

Caleb March - Hampden Academy Boy's Track & Field - Finished 1st in the 400 Meter Run and 100 and 200 Meter Dash at the Old Town Meet on May 9th

Damiair Miller - Dexter Boy's Track & Field - Finished 1st in the Long Jump and Triple Jump in the Foxcroft Academy Meet on May 5th

Paige Oakes - Brewer Softball - Was 3-4 with 2 runs batted in, including home run in Brewer's 8-4 win over Bangor.

Colin Sullivan - MDI Baseball - Struck out 17, walking 4 against Hampden Academy, in 6.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. Was 2-3 at the plate

Benjamin Tate - Ellsworth Boy's Track & Field - Finished 1st in the Shot Put and Discus Throw in the Ellsworth Meet on May 8th

Amelia Van Dongen - MDI Girl's Track & Field - Finished 1st in the Long Jump and Triple Jump at the Old Town Meet on May 9th

Jalynn Williams - Bangor Girl's Track & Field - Finished 1st in the 100 Meter and 200 Meter Dash at the Bangor Meet on May 9th

Vote Below!

Voting will be open until Thursday night, May 15th at 11:59 p.m. You can vote once per hour per device.

The winner will join Liv Clark from Greely Girls' Lacrosse the Week 3 Winner, Jalynn Williams from Bangor High School's Girls' Track and Field Team the Week 2 winner and Bucksport High School's Mya Gray who was the Week 1 winner

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 12-- May 17. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 18th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th -22nd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 23rd.

