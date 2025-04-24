Bangor Rams Baseball Beats Lewiston 6-3 to Open 2025 Season

The Bangor Rams Baseball Team doubled up Lewiston, winning 6-3 to open the 2025 season on Thursday, April 24th.

Trailing 3-0 after the top of the 1st inning, the Rams scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning and then tied the game in the bottom of the 4th inning. The Rams took the lead with a run in the bottom of the 5th inning and then added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Bangor outhit Lewiston 9-6.

Kyle Johnson started on the mound for the Rams and went 4.0 innings. The Junior allowed 6 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 4. Cayden Karam picked up the win in relief. The Freshman pitched 3 hitless innings, striking out 4 and walking 1.

Johnson helped himself at the plate, going 2-4 with a double and run batted in. Karam went 2-3, with a double. Scott Sockabasin had a double and drove in a run. Lucas Rutherford , Ethan Sproul and Trey Tennett each had a single for Bangor.

Lonnie Thomas started for Lewiston. He went 5.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 2. Jeffrey Randall retired 2 batters in the 6th inning, allowing 1 hit and 2 unearned runs. Spencer Chartier struck out the final batter but not before allowing 2 walks and a hit.

Jeffrey Randall, Owen Norton, Michael Caron, Spencer Chartier, Lonnie Thomas and Brayden Beaule each singled for the Blue Devils.

Bangor, 1-0 will host Camden Hills on Monday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium.

Lewiston, 0-1 will play Brewer at Brewer on Saturday, April 26th at 12 noon.

