Cooper Flagg scored a team-high 25 points and just missed a double-double as he had 9 rebounds in the Mavericks 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, April 7th.

Flagg played a team-high 34 minutes. He also had 2 assists and 1 blocked shot.

Check out the video highlights.

Cooper and the Mavericks just have 3 games left in the regular season. They play at Phoenix on Wednesday night, April 8th at 10 p.m. and then at San Antonio on Friday, April 10th at 8 p.m. before finishing the regular season on Sunday, April 12 at home against the Chicago Bulls at 8:30 p.m.

Cooper is averaging 21.2 points per game, which is the 23rd best in the NBA. He is also averaging 6.6 rebounds per game (40th best) and 4.5 assists per game (44th best).

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