Bangor’s Remarkable Turnaround Season Ends with 61-52 Loss to Camden Hills in Semifinals
The Bangor Ram's remarkable turnaround season came to an end on Wednesday night, February 18th when they lost to Camden Hills in the Class A North semifinals at the Augusta Civic Center.
The Rams only won 1 game in the 2024-25 season.
The score was tied 11-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Camden Hills led 27-21 at the end of the 1st Half. The Windjammers led 45-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor was led by Nate Grunkmeyer with 16 points including a 3-pointer. Harry Fitzpatrick had 12 points with 3 3's. Wyatt Chandler had 12 points and 2 3's. Liam Vigue had 9 points with 2 3's. Bangor was 6-14 from the free throw line.
Camden Hill was led by Nolan Ames with 24 points with 2 3-points. Hollis Schwalm and Tucker Whitley each had a 3-pointer. The Windjammers were 11-16 from the free throw line.
Camden Hills will now play #3 Brunswick in the Class A North Regional Finals at the Augusta Civic Center on Friday, February 20th at 8:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bangor Boys
|11
|10
|21
|10
|52
|Camden Hills Boys
|11
|16
|18
|16
|61
Box Score
Bangor
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Daxton Gifford
|1
|-
|-
|1
|4
|2
|Wyatt Chandler
|12
|3
|2
|-
|-
|4
|Nathan O'Donnell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Alex Tennett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Nate Grunkmeyer
|16
|5
|1
|3
|4
|14
|John Grunkmeyer
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Lucas Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Parker Neale
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Liam Vigue
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|30
|Raiden Sudborough
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Dom Caso
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Harry Fitzpatrick
|12
|1
|3
|1
|2
|40
|Gavin Glanville-True
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|42
|Will Houghton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|55
|Matt O'Connell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|52
|11
|8
|6
|14
Camden Hills
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Keifer Healey
|11
|5
|-
|1
|2
|5
|Finn Mitchell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Kate Melquist
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Hollis Schwalm
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|14
|Evan Kimble
|7
|2
|-
|3
|4
|15
|Thomas Leadbetter
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|21
|Tucker Whitley
|10
|3
|1
|1
|2
|22
|Carter Duke
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Braden Beveridge
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Jacob Harrington
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Alec Brown
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Cole Hedrich
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Nolan Ames
|24
|6
|2
|6
|6
|TOTALS
|61
|19
|4
|11
|16