The Bangor Ram's remarkable turnaround season came to an end on Wednesday night, February 18th when they lost to Camden Hills in the Class A North semifinals at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Rams only won 1 game in the 2024-25 season.

The score was tied 11-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Camden Hills led 27-21 at the end of the 1st Half. The Windjammers led 45-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Nate Grunkmeyer with 16 points including a 3-pointer. Harry Fitzpatrick had 12 points with 3 3's. Wyatt Chandler had 12 points and 2 3's. Liam Vigue had 9 points with 2 3's. Bangor was 6-14 from the free throw line.

Camden Hill was led by Nolan Ames with 24 points with 2 3-points. Hollis Schwalm and Tucker Whitley each had a 3-pointer. The Windjammers were 11-16 from the free throw line.

Camden Hills will now play #3 Brunswick in the Class A North Regional Finals at the Augusta Civic Center on Friday, February 20th at 8:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bangor Boys 11 10 21 10 52 Camden Hills Boys 11 16 18 16 61

Box Score

Bangor

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Daxton Gifford 1 - - 1 4 2 Wyatt Chandler 12 3 2 - - 4 Nathan O'Donnell 0 - - - - 11 Alex Tennett 0 - - - - 12 Nate Grunkmeyer 16 5 1 3 4 14 John Grunkmeyer 2 1 - - - 20 Lucas Smith 0 - - - - 22 Parker Neale 0 - - - - 24 Liam Vigue 9 1 2 1 2 30 Raiden Sudborough 0 - - - - 32 Dom Caso 0 - - - - 34 Harry Fitzpatrick 12 1 3 1 2 40 Gavin Glanville-True 0 - - - - 42 Will Houghton 0 - - - 2 55 Matt O'Connell 0 - - - - TOTALS 52 11 8 6 14

Camden Hills

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Keifer Healey 11 5 - 1 2 5 Finn Mitchell 0 - - - - 11 Kate Melquist 0 - - - - 12 Hollis Schwalm 7 2 1 - - 14 Evan Kimble 7 2 - 3 4 15 Thomas Leadbetter 2 1 - - 2 21 Tucker Whitley 10 3 1 1 2 22 Carter Duke 0 - - - - 24 Braden Beveridge 0 - - - - 30 Jacob Harrington 0 - - - - 32 Alec Brown 0 - - - - 33 Cole Hedrich 0 - - - - 35 Nolan Ames 24 6 2 6 6 TOTALS 61 19 4 11 16