Bangor&#8217;s Remarkable Turnaround Season Ends with 61-52 Loss to Camden Hills in Semifinals

Bangor’s Remarkable Turnaround Season Ends with 61-52 Loss to Camden Hills in Semifinals

Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Ram's remarkable turnaround season came to an end on Wednesday night, February 18th when they lost to Camden Hills in the Class A North semifinals at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Rams only won 1 game in the 2024-25 season.

The score was tied 11-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Camden Hills led 27-21 at the end of the 1st Half. The Windjammers led 45-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Nate Grunkmeyer with 16 points including a 3-pointer. Harry Fitzpatrick had 12 points with 3 3's. Wyatt Chandler had 12 points and 2 3's. Liam Vigue had 9 points with 2 3's. Bangor was 6-14 from the free throw line.

Camden Hill was led by Nolan Ames with 24 points with 2 3-points. Hollis Schwalm and Tucker Whitley each had a 3-pointer. The Windjammers were 11-16 from the free throw line.

Camden Hills will now play #3 Brunswick in the Class A North Regional Finals at the Augusta Civic Center on Friday, February 20th at 8:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Bangor Boys1110211052
Camden Hills Boys1116181661

 

Box Score

Bangor 

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Daxton Gifford1--14
2Wyatt Chandler1232--
4Nathan O'Donnell0----
11Alex Tennett0----
12Nate Grunkmeyer165134
14John Grunkmeyer21---
20Lucas Smith0----
22Parker Neale0----
24Liam Vigue91212
30Raiden Sudborough0----
32Dom Caso0----
34Harry Fitzpatrick121312
40Gavin Glanville-True0----
42Will Houghton0---2
55Matt O'Connell0----
TOTALS52118614

Camden Hills

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Keifer Healey115-12
5Finn Mitchell0----
11Kate Melquist0----
12Hollis Schwalm721--
14Evan Kimble72-34
15Thomas Leadbetter21--2
21Tucker Whitley103112
22Carter Duke0----
24Braden Beveridge0----
30Jacob Harrington0----
32Alec Brown0----
33Cole Hedrich0----
35Nolan Ames246266
TOTALS611941116
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Articles

More From 92.9 The Ticket