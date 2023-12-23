Bangor’s Kadin Thomas Voted Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Bangor High School's Kadin Thomas who was voted the Winter Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week, for the week December 11- 16th .
The nominees for the week were
- Carter Galley - Oceanside Boys Basketball - Scored 51 points in the Mariners' 110-59 win over Cony on December 12
- Ryan Ford - Bangor Boys Basketball - Scored 27 point in Bangor-Brewer Boys Basketball game which Brewer won 59-58
- Paige Oakes - Penobscot Pioneers Girls Hockey - Scored a hat-trick (3 goals) and had an assist in the Pioneers 10-0 win on December 13
- Cole Fernald - Bangor High Hockey - The freshman goalie made his high school debut on December 13th stopping 23 of 25 shots in Bangor's 6-2 win.
- Avery Clark - Bangor High School Basketball - Scored 20 points going 8-9 from the free throw line in win over Windham on December 15th.
- Kadin Thomas - Bangor High School Basketball - We must have received over 10 nominations for Kadin citing his work ethic and effort on and off the court
- Mary Allen - Central Girls Basketball - The sophomore had a quadruple double with 26 points, 12 steals, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Central's 55-42 win over Guilford
- Jameson Weir - MDI Boys Basketball - Jameson had 26 points dominating inside in the Trojan's 68-50 win over john Bapst.
Kadin Thomas of Bangor now joins Week 1 Winner, Ruth White from Orono High School.
Nominations are now open for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, December 18-23. Nominations must be received by Sunday, December 24th. You may email your nomination to Chris Popper. Voting will take place December 25-28 with the winner being announced on December 29th.
Get our free mobile app
25 Creepy Vintage Christmas Ornaments You Won't Believe Were Made
Sure, you could decorate your Christmas tree with adorable ornaments that will sparkle and shine during festive family gatherings. Then again, you might be better off choosing ornaments that will ensure some of your family never return. We recently scoured eBay and found some of the creepiest vintage Christmas ornaments that will put a scare into your guests this holiday season.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll