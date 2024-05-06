Waning’s Grand Slam Leads Hermon to 5-0 Win Over Old Town

Addy Waning's grand slam homer in the 3rd inning led the Hermon Hawks to a 5-0 win over Old Town on Monday, May 6th.

Braelyn Wilcox struck out 7 and walked 2, while allowing 5 hits for the Hawks.

Katie Fowler, Rebecca Balmas and Ava Dean singled for the Hawks.

Arabell Milligan was in the circle for the Coyotes. She struck out 5 and walked 1, allowing 4 hits and the 5 runs.

Saige Evans, Ava Brasslett, Natalie Fournier, L. Mockler and Arabell Milligan each singled for Old Town.

Hermon, now 6-2 will host Ellsworth on Wednesday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

Old Town, now 4-3 will host Bangor on Friday, May 10th at 4:30 p.m.

