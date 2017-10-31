Bates Signs Practice Squad Deal With Giants

Maine's own Trevor Bates is heading back to the NFL as he signed a deal with the New York Giants to be a member of their practice squad on Tuesday.

Bates, who was drafted in the seventh round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, was signed to the Pats' practice squad last season, but was cut by the team before the start of the 2017 season. He will join the Giants practice squad starting this week with the NFC East team.

The linebacker played at UMaine with the Black Bears before signing a pro deal last season and also grew up in Westbrook, ME. He won a Super Bowl with New England this past year with the Patriots.