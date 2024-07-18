Rain Cancels Racing at Speedway 95 – Wednesday July 17

For the 4th time in the past 3 weeks, racing activity at Speedway 95 was cancelled due to inclement weather, with activity from previously rained out events for the Wednesday night program moved forward again.

The make-up races from July 10th, scheduled to be run on July 17th, will now be run at the beginning of the Varney GMC-Buick-Mazda Wednesday night program on July 24th. The regular racing activity for the night with the Stars of Tomorrow, the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros, the Road Runners and the Moody’s Collision Center Trucks will follow the make-up races that will begin at 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, July 20th, Speedway 95 will host the Granite State Pro Stock Tour, racing a 125 lap feature event paying $5000.00 to the winner. Also on the agenda will be a 50 lap event for the Casella Waste Systems Street Stocks that will pay the winner $1500.00. The Coca-Cola Company Cage Runners will also be on the track for a 35 lap feature that will pay the winner $150.00. Qualifying races for all divisions will be run starting at 7:00 p.m.