Belfast’s Jackson Faulkingham Voted Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Belfast High School's Jackson Faulkingham who was voted Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, in voting that ended on October 3rd.

Jackson now joins Reed Pambianco from the GSA Boy's Soccer Team, the Week 3 Winner, Nathan Baker from the Old Town High School Golf Team, the Week 2 Winner and Kal Laslie from the Ellsworth Boy's Soccer Team who was the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week.

This week's nominations included

Ben Arsenault - Orono Boy's Cross Country won the Old Town Sectionals with a time of 16:59.19

Eli Bennett - Bucksport Football had 12 catches for 157 yards and 4 TD's in Bucksport's win over Washington Academy

Seth Bowden - Nokomis Football had 4 touchdowns in the Warrior's double overtime game against Hermon

Fred Coit - GSA Boy's Soccer had 4 goals and 2 assists in the Eagle's 2 victories over Orono and Houlton

Addison Elliott - Hampden Academy Girl's Cross Country won the Cony Race with a time of 21:12.79

Teanne Ewing - Houlton Girls Cross Country won the Old Town Sectionals with a time of 18:38.85

Jackson Faulkingham - Belfast Football had 15 solo tackles and 1 forced fumbles in the Lions' loss to MCI.

Caroline Hendrickson - Cony Field Hockey had 4 goals and 9 assists, 8 in one game in the Rams' games against Erskine Academy, Mt. View and Oceanside.

Haven Kennedy - Bucksport Football completed 23 passes for 289 yards and 5 TD's in Bucksport's win over Washington Academy.

Evan McKenzie - MDI Football. He carried the ball 8 times for 112 yards and had a rushing and receiving touchdown in the Trojan's win over Morse.

Haley Rose - Bucksport Girl's Soccer had 3 goals in the Golden Bucks' win over PCHS.

Georgie Stephenson - Bangor Girl's Soccer . A freshman had 2 goals in Bangor's 2-1 win over Mt. Ararat.

. A freshman had 2 goals in Bangor's 2-1 win over Mt. Ararat. Asher Valentine - Hampden Academy Boy's Cross Country won the Cony Race with a time of 17:21.97

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 5, for the week September 30th- October 5th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 6th, with voting taking place October 7th-10th with the winner of Week 5 being announced on October 11th.

