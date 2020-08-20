Belichick: Playing Multiple QBs an Option this Season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he is open to using a two-quarterback system this season.

It's just another example of how radically different the team could look after Tom Brady's departure.

The Patriots have three quarterbacks on the roster with different skill sets — former MVP Cam Newton, veteran backup Brian Hoyer and second-year player Jarrett Stidham.

Belichick says if platooning QBs gives the Patriots a better chance to win, he'll consider it.

Running back James White says it wouldn't be a major adjustment for the offense, which has come to expect creativity from offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.