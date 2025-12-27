Big East Stat Leaders &#8211; December 26

Here are the Big East Girl's and Boy's Stat Leaders for games played and reported through December 26th.

Girl's Scoring Leaders

RankPlayerSchoolAverage
1Lizzie BolesEllsworth16.6
2Emma KetchOld Town14.3
3Avery NorwoodMDI14.0
3Kaylee BagleyEllsworth14.0
5Taylor LoringOld Town12.7
6Rebecca BalmasHermon12.2
6Stella GoetzJohn Bapst12.2
6Marion YoungPresque Isle12.2
9Lila RyanHermon11.6
10Taylor MaddenOld Town11.0

Girl's Rebounding Leaders

RankPlayerSchoolAverage
1Rebecca BalmasHermon12.7
2Austyn AthertonEllsworth8.8
3Ella WatsonMDI7.8
3Marion YoungPresque Isle7.8
5Lila RyanHermon7.7
6Kaylee BagleyEllsworth7.6
7Georganna CurtisPresque Isle7.4
8Maddie TracyHermon7.3
8Karina DumondOld Town7.3
10Hailee DearbornJohn Bapst6.5

Girl's Assist Leaders

RankPlayerSchoolAverage
1Taylor LoringOld Town5.0
2CC HigginsJohn Bapst4.7
3Taylor MaddenOld Town4.0
3Sydney MasonEllsworth3.4
5Stella GoetzJohn Bapst2.7
6Breanna BurlockPresque Isle2.6
7Kaylee BagleyEllsworth2.4
7Lily HanfMDI2.4
7Georganna CurtisPresque Isle2.4

Girl's Steals Leaders

RankPlayerSchoolAverage
1Taylor LoringOld Town4.0
2Stella GoetzJohn Bapst3.5
3Lizzie BolesEllsworth3.4
4Kaylee BagleyEllsworth3.2
5Lila RyanHermon2.7
6Marion YoungPresque Isle2.4
7Taylor MaddenOld Town2.3
8Georganna CurtisPresque Isle2.2
8Breanna BurlockPresque Isle2.2
8Abbie BradstreetHermon2.2

Boy's Scoring Leaders

RankPlayerSchoolAverage
1James WithamMDI31.5
2Colby HaggertyJohn Bapst21.0
3Cruze CasavantPresque Isle17.0
4Carter WigginHermon16.3
5Dylan StollMDI12.8
6Bodey McPhersonPresque Isle11.5
7Colby EatonEllsworth11.0
8Mason KinneyHermon10.7
9Evan HaskellEllsworth10.5

Boy's Rebounding Leaders

RankPlayerSchoolAverage
1James WithamMDI9.8
2Jackson BarryEllsworth7.2
3Mason KinneyHermon6.6
4Brooks VoseOld Town6.2
5Elis MosherPresque Isle6.0
5Jaxson SockbesonJohn Bapst6.0
7Preston TrippMDI5.8
8Dylan StollMDI5.3
8Kenneth StillwellMDI5.4
8Cruze CasavantPresque Isle5.3

Boy's Assist Leaders

RankPlayerSchoolAverage
1Jackson GreavesPresque Isle3.8
2James WithamMDI3.3
3Colby EatonEllsworth3.2
4Matt RuggeroJohn Bapst3.0
5Carter WigginHermon2.5
5Dylan StollMDI2.5
5Bodey McPhersonPresque Isle2.5
8Colby HaggertyEllsworth2.3
8Matt FinelliJohn Bapst2.3
8Dawson CurtisEllsworth2.3

Boy's Steal Leaders

RankPlayerSchoolAverage
1Matt RuggeroJohn Bapst3.3
2Kam WeymouthJohn Bapst3.0
3Carter WigginHermon2.5
4Colby EatonEllsworth2.3
5James WithamMDI2.0
5Jackson GreavesPresque Isle2.0
