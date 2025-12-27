Big East Stat Leaders – December 26
Here are the Big East Girl's and Boy's Stat Leaders for games played and reported through December 26th.
Girl's Scoring Leaders
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Average
|1
|Lizzie Boles
|Ellsworth
|16.6
|2
|Emma Ketch
|Old Town
|14.3
|3
|Avery Norwood
|MDI
|14.0
|3
|Kaylee Bagley
|Ellsworth
|14.0
|5
|Taylor Loring
|Old Town
|12.7
|6
|Rebecca Balmas
|Hermon
|12.2
|6
|Stella Goetz
|John Bapst
|12.2
|6
|Marion Young
|Presque Isle
|12.2
|9
|Lila Ryan
|Hermon
|11.6
|10
|Taylor Madden
|Old Town
|11.0
Girl's Rebounding Leaders
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Average
|1
|Rebecca Balmas
|Hermon
|12.7
|2
|Austyn Atherton
|Ellsworth
|8.8
|3
|Ella Watson
|MDI
|7.8
|3
|Marion Young
|Presque Isle
|7.8
|5
|Lila Ryan
|Hermon
|7.7
|6
|Kaylee Bagley
|Ellsworth
|7.6
|7
|Georganna Curtis
|Presque Isle
|7.4
|8
|Maddie Tracy
|Hermon
|7.3
|8
|Karina Dumond
|Old Town
|7.3
|10
|Hailee Dearborn
|John Bapst
|6.5
Girl's Assist Leaders
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Average
|1
|Taylor Loring
|Old Town
|5.0
|2
|CC Higgins
|John Bapst
|4.7
|3
|Taylor Madden
|Old Town
|4.0
|3
|Sydney Mason
|Ellsworth
|3.4
|5
|Stella Goetz
|John Bapst
|2.7
|6
|Breanna Burlock
|Presque Isle
|2.6
|7
|Kaylee Bagley
|Ellsworth
|2.4
|7
|Lily Hanf
|MDI
|2.4
|7
|Georganna Curtis
|Presque Isle
|2.4
Girl's Steals Leaders
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Average
|1
|Taylor Loring
|Old Town
|4.0
|2
|Stella Goetz
|John Bapst
|3.5
|3
|Lizzie Boles
|Ellsworth
|3.4
|4
|Kaylee Bagley
|Ellsworth
|3.2
|5
|Lila Ryan
|Hermon
|2.7
|6
|Marion Young
|Presque Isle
|2.4
|7
|Taylor Madden
|Old Town
|2.3
|8
|Georganna Curtis
|Presque Isle
|2.2
|8
|Breanna Burlock
|Presque Isle
|2.2
|8
|Abbie Bradstreet
|Hermon
|2.2
Boy's Scoring Leaders
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Average
|1
|James Witham
|MDI
|31.5
|2
|Colby Haggerty
|John Bapst
|21.0
|3
|Cruze Casavant
|Presque Isle
|17.0
|4
|Carter Wiggin
|Hermon
|16.3
|5
|Dylan Stoll
|MDI
|12.8
|6
|Bodey McPherson
|Presque Isle
|11.5
|7
|Colby Eaton
|Ellsworth
|11.0
|8
|Mason Kinney
|Hermon
|10.7
|9
|Evan Haskell
|Ellsworth
|10.5
Boy's Rebounding Leaders
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Average
|1
|James Witham
|MDI
|9.8
|2
|Jackson Barry
|Ellsworth
|7.2
|3
|Mason Kinney
|Hermon
|6.6
|4
|Brooks Vose
|Old Town
|6.2
|5
|Elis Mosher
|Presque Isle
|6.0
|5
|Jaxson Sockbeson
|John Bapst
|6.0
|7
|Preston Tripp
|MDI
|5.8
|8
|Dylan Stoll
|MDI
|5.3
|8
|Kenneth Stillwell
|MDI
|5.4
|8
|Cruze Casavant
|Presque Isle
|5.3
Boy's Assist Leaders
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Average
|1
|Jackson Greaves
|Presque Isle
|3.8
|2
|James Witham
|MDI
|3.3
|3
|Colby Eaton
|Ellsworth
|3.2
|4
|Matt Ruggero
|John Bapst
|3.0
|5
|Carter Wiggin
|Hermon
|2.5
|5
|Dylan Stoll
|MDI
|2.5
|5
|Bodey McPherson
|Presque Isle
|2.5
|8
|Colby Haggerty
|Ellsworth
|2.3
|8
|Matt Finelli
|John Bapst
|2.3
|8
|Dawson Curtis
|Ellsworth
|2.3
Boy's Steal Leaders
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Average
|1
|Matt Ruggero
|John Bapst
|3.3
|2
|Kam Weymouth
|John Bapst
|3.0
|3
|Carter Wiggin
|Hermon
|2.5
|4
|Colby Eaton
|Ellsworth
|2.3
|5
|James Witham
|MDI
|2.0
|5
|Jackson Greaves
|Presque Isle
|2.0
