Here are the Big East Girl's and Boy's Stat Leaders for games played and reported through December 26th.

Girl's Scoring Leaders

Rank Player School Average 1 Lizzie Boles Ellsworth 16.6 2 Emma Ketch Old Town 14.3 3 Avery Norwood MDI 14.0 3 Kaylee Bagley Ellsworth 14.0 5 Taylor Loring Old Town 12.7 6 Rebecca Balmas Hermon 12.2 6 Stella Goetz John Bapst 12.2 6 Marion Young Presque Isle 12.2 9 Lila Ryan Hermon 11.6 10 Taylor Madden Old Town 11.0

Girl's Rebounding Leaders

Rank Player School Average 1 Rebecca Balmas Hermon 12.7 2 Austyn Atherton Ellsworth 8.8 3 Ella Watson MDI 7.8 3 Marion Young Presque Isle 7.8 5 Lila Ryan Hermon 7.7 6 Kaylee Bagley Ellsworth 7.6 7 Georganna Curtis Presque Isle 7.4 8 Maddie Tracy Hermon 7.3 8 Karina Dumond Old Town 7.3 10 Hailee Dearborn John Bapst 6.5

Girl's Assist Leaders

Rank Player School Average 1 Taylor Loring Old Town 5.0 2 CC Higgins John Bapst 4.7 3 Taylor Madden Old Town 4.0 3 Sydney Mason Ellsworth 3.4 5 Stella Goetz John Bapst 2.7 6 Breanna Burlock Presque Isle 2.6 7 Kaylee Bagley Ellsworth 2.4 7 Lily Hanf MDI 2.4 7 Georganna Curtis Presque Isle 2.4

Girl's Steals Leaders

Rank Player School Average 1 Taylor Loring Old Town 4.0 2 Stella Goetz John Bapst 3.5 3 Lizzie Boles Ellsworth 3.4 4 Kaylee Bagley Ellsworth 3.2 5 Lila Ryan Hermon 2.7 6 Marion Young Presque Isle 2.4 7 Taylor Madden Old Town 2.3 8 Georganna Curtis Presque Isle 2.2 8 Breanna Burlock Presque Isle 2.2 8 Abbie Bradstreet Hermon 2.2

Boy's Scoring Leaders

Rank Player School Average 1 James Witham MDI 31.5 2 Colby Haggerty John Bapst 21.0 3 Cruze Casavant Presque Isle 17.0 4 Carter Wiggin Hermon 16.3 5 Dylan Stoll MDI 12.8 6 Bodey McPherson Presque Isle 11.5 7 Colby Eaton Ellsworth 11.0 8 Mason Kinney Hermon 10.7 9 Evan Haskell Ellsworth 10.5

Boy's Rebounding Leaders

Rank Player School Average 1 James Witham MDI 9.8 2 Jackson Barry Ellsworth 7.2 3 Mason Kinney Hermon 6.6 4 Brooks Vose Old Town 6.2 5 Elis Mosher Presque Isle 6.0 5 Jaxson Sockbeson John Bapst 6.0 7 Preston Tripp MDI 5.8 8 Dylan Stoll MDI 5.3 8 Kenneth Stillwell MDI 5.4 8 Cruze Casavant Presque Isle 5.3

Boy's Assist Leaders

Rank Player School Average 1 Jackson Greaves Presque Isle 3.8 2 James Witham MDI 3.3 3 Colby Eaton Ellsworth 3.2 4 Matt Ruggero John Bapst 3.0 5 Carter Wiggin Hermon 2.5 5 Dylan Stoll MDI 2.5 5 Bodey McPherson Presque Isle 2.5 8 Colby Haggerty Ellsworth 2.3 8 Matt Finelli John Bapst 2.3 8 Dawson Curtis Ellsworth 2.3

Boy's Steal Leaders

Rank Player School Average 1 Matt Ruggero John Bapst 3.3 2 Kam Weymouth John Bapst 3.0 3 Carter Wiggin Hermon 2.5 4 Colby Eaton Ellsworth 2.3 5 James Witham MDI 2.0 5 Jackson Greaves Presque Isle 2.0