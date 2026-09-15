Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Saturday, September 12th.

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported.

Field Hockey

Brunswick 1 Brewer 0

Camden Hills 6 Oxford Hills 0

Cony 7 Lincoln Academy 1

Foxcroft Academy 12 Orono 0

Gardiner 1 Morse

Leavitt 12 Waterville 0

Lewiston 2 Hampden Academy 0

Messalonskee 3 Edward Little 1

Mount Ararat 2 Mount Blue 1

Mountain Valley 16 Telstar 1

Skowhegan 6 Bangor 0

Winthrop 5 Dirigo 1

Boys Soccer

Buckfield 6 Winthrop 1

Carrabec/Madison 2 Temple Academy 1

Central Aroostook 4 Washburn 0

Foxcroft Academy 2 MDI 1

Hodgdon 2 Southern Aroostook 0

Katahdin 12 Shead 0

Monmouth Academy 7 Oak Hill 1

Poland 2 Traip Academy 1

Telstar 9 Greenville 0

Winslow 2 MCI 0

Yarmouth 8 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Girls Soccer

Central Aroostook 2 Washburn 1

Dexter 5 Penquis Valley 0

Hodgdon 1 Southern Aroostook 0

Katahdin 3 Shead 1

Orono 6 Central 1

Sumner 3 GSA 0

Temple Academy 5 Carrabec 1

Winslow 7 MCI 1

Yarmouth 9 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Volleyball

GSA 3 Narraguagus 1

Greely 3 Cape Elizabeth 1

Lewiston/Lisbon 3 Hampden Academy 0

Machias 3 Jonesport-Beals 1

Woodland 3 Sumner 0

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 14th-September 19th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 20th. Voting will take place Monday-September 21st thru Thursday September 24th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 25th.

Thanks to Hammond Lumber we are starting the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 14th-19th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 20th. Voting will take place Monday-September 21st thru Thursday September 24th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 25th.

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE