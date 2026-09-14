Here are the Little Ten Conference Football Stat Leaders thru Week 2, September 12th.

Rushing Leaders

Nick Cullen LTC Nick Cullen LTC

Passing Leaders

Nick Cullen LTC Nick Cullen LTC

Receiving Leaders

Nick Cullen LTC Nick Cullen LTC

Defensive Leaders

Nick Cullen LTC Nick Cullen LTC

Interception Leaders

Nick Cullen LTC Nick Cullen LTC

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You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 14th-September 19th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 20th. Voting will take place Monday-September 21st thru Thursday September 20th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 25th.

Thanks to Hammond Lumber we are starting the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 14th-19th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 20th. Voting will take place Monday-September 21st thru Thursday September 20th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 25th.

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