Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Tuesday, September 15th.

Field Hockey

Biddeford 6 Falmouth 1

Cheverus 7 Gorham 0

Noble 7 Portland/Deering 0

Nokomis 2 Dexter 1

Winslow 12 Oceanside 0

Boys Soccer

Bangor 1 Brewer 0

Brunswick 5 Edward Little 0

Central 1 Narraguagus 0

Erskine Academy 2 Gardiner 1

Foxcroft Academy 3 Ellsworth 2

Freeport 1 Cape Elizabeth 1

Katahdin 2 Ashland 1

Kennebunk 2 Sanford 1

Lake Region 4 Sacopee Valley 2

Lee Academy 9 Shed 1

Lewiston 8 Oxford Hills 0

Lincoln Academy 1 Morse 0

Madawaska 3 Easton 0

Mount Blue 3 Messalonskee 2

Mount View 2 Lawrence 0

Nokomis 4 Cony 1

Oceanside 6 Medomak Valley 0

Penquis Valley 3 Dexter 2

Piscataquis 8 Sumner 0

Presque Isle 4 Hermon 1

Skowhegan 3 Belfast 2

Van Buren 6 Houlton/GHCA 1

Washington Academy 1 GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 0

Windham 4 Bonny Eagle 1

Wiscasset/Boothbay 1 Dirigo 0

Girls Soccer

Bangor 1 Brewer 0

Bonny Eagle 2 Westbrook 0

Brunswick 6 Edward Little 3

Buckfield 2 Dirigo 0

Calais 5 Lee Academy 2

Central 2 Schenck/Stearns 0

Cheverus 1 Noble 0

Cony 5 Nokomis 0

Deering 4 Marshwood 3

Fort Kent 4 Caribou 3

Fryeburg Academy 3 York 3

Gardiner 5 Erskine Academy 0

Greely 3 Wells 1

Hall-Dale 4 Winthrop 0

Houlton/GHCA 2 Van Buren 1

Kennebunk 3 Massabesic 0

Lake Region 8 Sacopee Valley 0

Lawrence 0 Mount View 0

Lincoln Academy 2 Morse 0

Madawaska 6 Easton 0

Maranacook 8 Lisbon 0

Medomak Valley 3 Oceanside 1

Mount Abram 1 Monmouth Academy 0

Mount Blue 1 Messalonskee 0

MDI 1 John Bapst 1

Oxford Hills 1 Lewiston 1

Penobscot Valley 2 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Poland 4 Old Orchard Beach 0

Scarborough 2 Windham 1

South Portland 2 Gorham 0

Sumner 5 Washington Academy 0

Thornton Academy 3 Portland 0

Woodland 5 East Grand 3

Volleyball

Bonny Eagle 3 Windham 1

Camden Hills 3 Mt. Ararat 1

Cheverus/Waynflete 3 Falmouth 0

Deering 3 Biddeford 2

Edward Little 3 Wells 0

Ellsworth 3 MDI 0

Gardiner 3 Medomak Valley 0

Gorham 3 Scarborough 2

Greely 4 Wells 0

Kennebunk 3 Noble 0

North Yarmouth Academy/Freeport 3 Cony 0

Portland 3 Westbrook 2

Thornton Academy 3 Massabesic/Sacopee 0

Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 3 Maranacook/Winthrop 0

Yarmouth 3 Messalonskee 2

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 14th-September 19th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 20th. Voting will take place Monday-September 21st thru Thursday September 24th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 25th.

Thanks to Hammond Lumber we are starting the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 14th-19th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 20th. Voting will take place Monday-September 21st thru Thursday September 24th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 25th.

You can vote for the 92.9 The Ticket-Hammond Lumber High School Athlete of the Week for Week 2 thru Thursday, September 17th at 11:59 p.m. HERE

You can vote for the WDEA AM 1370-Hammond Lumber Downeast High School Athlete of the Week for Week 2 thru Thursday, September 17th at 11:59 p.m. HERE

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

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