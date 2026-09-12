Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Friday, September 11th.

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported.

Field Hockey

Bangor/John Bapst 3 Orono 0

Freeport 2 Winthrop 1

Hall-Dale 2 Winslow 1

Lewiston 1 Oak Hill 0

Mountain Valley 4 Dirigo 1

South Portland/Westbrook 8 Falmouth 0

Stearns/Schenck 8 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Thornton Academy 3 Gorham 2

Football

Bangor 28 Lewiston 0

Biddeford 21 Gorham 0

Bonny Eagle 41 Noble 19

Brewer 40 Hampden Academy 26

Bucksport 26 Boothbay 0

Cony 42 Skowhegan 35

Ellsworth/Sumner 50 Waterville 0

Foxcroft Academy 28 Oceanside 12

Freeport 29 Winthrop 28

Gardiner 28 York 0

Lake Region 30 Mount Ararat 0

Lawrence 27 Fryeburg Academy 14

Lisbon 20 Madison 18

Maranacook 47 Sacopee valley 20

Marshwood 8 Westbrook 0

Massabesic 26 Kennebunk 0

Mattanawcook Academy 14 Mountain Valley 6

Morse 30 Dirigo 15

Old Orchard Beach 30 Orono 22

Oxford Hills 42 Deering 0

Poland 34 MCI 14

Portland 25 Scarborough 0

Thornton Academy 35 South Portland 21

Washington Academy 62 Dexter 14

Wells 21 Medomak Valley 8

Windham 28 Sanford 7

Winslow 26 John Bapst 6

Boys Soccer

Calais 7 Lee Academy 1

Easton 6 Washburn 0

GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 3 Mount View 1

Gorham 5 Portland 1

Hall-Dale 4 Waynflete 1

Kennebunk 2 Falmouth 0

Lawrence 1 Belfast 0

Lewiston 4 Hampden Academy 0

Madawaska 6 Southern Aroostook 0

Mattanawcook Academy 2 Wisdom 1

Messalonskee 3 Waterville 1

Mount Abram 1 Mount Blue 1

Orono 3 MCI 0

Pine Tree Academy 4 Wiscasset/Boothbay 1

South Portland 7 Bonny Eagle 0

Thornton Academy 3 Scarborough 1

Westbrook 2 Sanford 1

Winslow 3 Central 0

Girls Soccer

Ashland 11 Hodgdon 0

Bangor 8 Oxford Hills 0

Bangor Christian 8 Dexter 0

Camden Hills 8 Edward Little 0

Ellsworth 2 Bucksport 0

Erskine Academy 5 Medomak Valley 0

Fort Kent 8 Houlton/GHCA 1

Gardiner 5 Cony 4

Hall-Dale 3 Waynflete 1

Madawaska 10 Southern Aroostook

Madison 3 Valley 0

Messalonskee 1 Waterville 0

Mount Abram 1 Mount Blue 0

Narraguagus 2 Washington Academy 1

Orono 4 MCI 1

Penobscot Christian 4 GSA 1

Penobscot Valley 1 Schenck/Stearns 0

Pine Tree Academy 0 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0

Richmond 3 Rangeley Lakes 0

Sumner 8 East Grand 0

Washburn 3 Easton 1

Wisdom 8 Lee Academy 2

Volleyball

Gray-New Gloucester 3 Maranacook/Winthrop 0

Lewiston/Lisbon 3 Mount Ararat 0

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 7th-September 12th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 13th. Voting will take place Monday-September 14th thru Thursday September 17th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 18th.

Thanks to Hammond Lumber we are starting the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 7-12th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 13th. Voting will take place Monday-September 14th thru Thursday September 17th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 18th.

In Aroostook County you can nominate the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

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