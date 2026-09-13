Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Saturday, September 12th.

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported.

Field Hockey

Bonny Eagle 3 Massabesic 0

Camden Hills 7 Lawrence 1

Cape Elizabeth 7 Lincoln Academy 0

Cheverus 9 Windham 2

Foxcroft Academy 12 Hermon 0

Mount Ararat 7 York 0

Poland 5 Waterville 0

Spruce Mountain 6 Fryeburg Academy 1

Yarmouth 3 Cony 1

Football

Cape Elizabeth 66 Mount View 14

Cheverus 37 Falomouth 25

Hermon 28 Nokomis 6

Mount Blue 30 Camden Hills 12

Oak Hill 49 Belfast 36

Old Town 50 MDI 12

Stearns 56 Houlton 0

Telstar 60 Traip Academy 0

Yarmouth 48 Spruce Mountain 0

Boys Soccer

Brewer 3 Caribou 2

Deering 1 Biddeford 0

Edward Little 1 Camden Hills 0

Ellsworth 3 Washington Academy 1

Fort Fairfield 3 Bangor Christian 0

Foxcroft Academy 1 Nokomis 0

Fryeburg Academy 7 Lincoln Academy 1

Hermon 6 Old Town 1

Lisbon 2 Richmond 1

Maranacook 8 Lake Region 1

Mountain Valley 3 Winthrop 2

Narraguagus 3 Woodland 2

Noble 3 Massabesic 1

Piscataquis 8 Ashland 0

Presque Isle 5 MDI 1

Sacopee Valley 1 Spruce Mountain 0

Van Buren 7 East Grand 0

Girls Soccer

Belfast 6 Lawrence 0

Brewer 3 Caribou 0

Calais 5 Woodland 0

Deer Isle-Stonington 6 Searsport 0

Fort Fairfield 6 Van Buren 3

Fryeburg Academy 3 Lincoln Academy 1

Foxcroft Academy 2 Nokomis 1

Hampden Academy 5 Lewiston 0

Hermon 7 Old Town 0

North Yarmouth Academy 5 York 0

Poland 4 Leavitt 2

Portland 1 Sanford 0

Presque Isle 4 MDI 1

Wells 1 Traip Academy 1

Westbrook 5 Deering 2

Volleyball

Deering 3 Massabesic/Sacopee Valley 2

Edward Little 3 Cape Elizabeth 0

Ellsworth 3 Wells 1

MDI 3 Medomak Valley 0

Nokomis 3 Lake Region 1

South Portland 3 Sanford 0

Washington Academy 3 York 2

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 7th-September 12th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 13th. Voting will take place Monday-September 14th thru Thursday September 17th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 18th.

Thanks to Hammond Lumber we are starting the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 7-12th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 13th. Voting will take place Monday-September 14th thru Thursday September 17th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 18th.

In Aroostook County you can nominate the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

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