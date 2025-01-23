Big East Basketball Stat Leaders – January 21
Here are the Girls and Boys Big East Basketball Stat Leaders for games played and reported through January 21.
Girls
Scoring Leaders
Rebounding Leaders
Assist Leaders
Steal Leaders
Boys
Scoring Leaders
Rebounding Leaders
Assist Leaders
Steal Leaders
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: 45 Vintage Valentine's Day Cards That Will Transport You Back To Grade School
The vintage Valentine's Day cards will have you thinking about making a Valentine's box for your grade school classroom.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll