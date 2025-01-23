Big East Basketball Stat Leaders – January 21

Here are the Girls and Boys Big East Basketball Stat Leaders for games played and reported through January 21.

Girls

Scoring Leaders

Big East Basketball Conference Big East Basketball Conference loading...

Rebounding Leaders

Big East Basketball Conference Big East Basketball Conference loading...

Assist Leaders

Big East Basketball Conference Big East Basketball Conference loading...

Steal Leaders

Big East Basketball Conference Big East Basketball Conference loading...

Boys

Scoring Leaders

Big East Basketball Conference Big East Basketball Conference loading...

Rebounding Leaders

Big East Basketball Conference Big East Basketball Conference loading...

Assist Leaders

Big East Basketball Conference Big East Basketball Conference loading...

Steal Leaders

Big East Basketball Conference Big East Basketball Conference loading...

Get our free mobile app